SKIDMORE HOCKEY NEHC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW





New England Hockey Conference Championship

#1 Hobart College Statesmen (24-2-1) #3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (19-6-2)

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m.; The cooler; Geneva, NY PIN COVER:

LIVE VIDEO

LIVE STATISTICS

LIVE AUDIO RECOGNITION: No charge for general admission. Seating capacity is limited. CONTEST: Both teams won at home last week and reached the championship game. Both will also appear in the title game for the second time in the last three years.

Hobart defeated Southern Maine 4-1, while Skidmore also skated to a 4-1 victory over Elmira on home ice.

Goals were scored for the Statesmen by Chris Duclair, Shane Shell, Austin Mourar and Tanner Hartman. Damon Beaver had 21 saves.

For the thoroughbreds in the semi-finals, Jaden York scored twice, Kaeden Patrick And Zach Frisk both scored once, and Danny Magnuson had three assists. Tate Brandon had 23 saves.

scored twice, And both scored once, and had three assists. had 23 saves. Hobart will look to defend his 2023 title. The Statesmen have appeared in each of the past eight NCAA tournaments.

Skidmore, ranked ninth in the USCHO.com Poll, is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Hobart's roster includes NEHC Player of the Year Arten Buzoverya (7-22–29), NEHC Rookie of the Year Bauer Morrissey (4-22–26), NEHC Coach of the Year Mark Taylor, as well as All-NEHC First Team Honors Tanner Hartman (17-25–42), Ignat Belov (16-1935), Second Team Honors Damon Beaver (14-1-1, 1.00 GAA, .961 SV%), Third Team Honors Luke Aquaro (16- 10- -26), Jared Patterson (2-11–13), Matthieu Wuth (3-8–11) and All-Rookie Team selections Chris Duclair (13-10–23) and Bauer Morrissey (4-22- -26).

Brandon (19-4-2, 1.66 GAA, .939 SV%) was named NEHC Goaltender of the Year for Skidmore. Danny Magnuson (10-1828) was on the All-NEHC First Team, and Kaeden Patrick (14-14–28) was on the second team. SERIES/OFF SEASON: This is the third year in a row that Skidmore and Hobart have met in the playoffs, but the first time in the championship game.

All three postseason games will have been played at The Cooler.

Two seasons ago, Skidmore upset Hobart 3-2 in the semi-finals. Last year Hobart won again 1-0 in a semi-final on the way to a national championship.

Hobart has not lost at home (35-0) since Skidmore's semi-final win on February 26, 2022.

The Statesmen won both games against the Thoroughbreds this year: 5-3 on Jan. 5 in Saratoga Springs and 5-1 on Feb. 10 in Geneva.

Hobart leads the all-time series at 20-4-1. ALSO/NEXT: AROUND DIII:

Saturday:

Semi-finals: New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) – #4 Trinity vs. Middlebury 1 p.m.; Tufts vs. Hamilton 4:30 p.m

Championships: Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Endicott vs. Salve Regina 2 p.m

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) #11 Plymouth State vs. Fitchburg State 6 p.m

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) – #15 Bethel vs. St. Olaf 7 p.m

New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) – #1 Hobart vs. #9 Skidmore 7pm

Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) – #3 Adrian vs. #8 St. Norbert 2 p.m

State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) – #5 Plattsburgh vs. Cortland 7 p.m

United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) – #2 Utica vs. #12 Stevenson 7pm

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC) – #6 UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire 7 p.m Sunday: NESCAC Championship – TBD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skidmoreathletics.com/news/2024/2/29/mens-hockey-skidmore-hockey-nehc-championship-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos