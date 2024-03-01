Sports
Rich history and traditions lure visitors from the US
China extends a warm invitation to travelers from the United States by increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, easing the visa application process and relaxing entry restrictions.
China's provincial travel and tourism departments emphasize destinations beyond tourist hotspots such as Beijing and Shanghai. They introduce American travelers to lesser-explored cities with rich historical heritage and diverse cultural traditions.
The US also remains a favorite destination for Chinese travelers. Both countries are actively working to bring their respective travel markets to pre-pandemic levels, and entice international travelers with deeper tourism and cultural exchanges. In this regard, China will work with the US Department of Commerce to resume the China-US Tourism Leadership Summit in Xi'an in May.
Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi province, hosted a presentation in New York on Tuesday evening to raise awareness of the city, on the heels of a recent visit by a cultural delegation from Zhejiang province to New York in early February.
Xi'an, which served as the imperial capital for 14 ancient dynasties, marked the starting point of the Silk Road and is considered one of the origins of Chinese civilization.
There's a joke in China about Xi'an's problems: It's hard to build a subway system because wherever you dig you come across an undiscovered terrace, so the construction team is sometimes called the 'archaeology team' , Shang Jiyuan, the cultural advisor at the Chinese Consulate General of China in New York, said jokingly as she introduced one of the city's most famous landmarks, Emperor Qin's Terracotta Warriors.
In addition to history and culture, Xi'an has hosted state visits between China and the US and welcomed two former US presidents, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1998, with elaborate Tang-style welcome ceremonies dynasty (618-907).
The city has also long participated in people-to-people exchanges between China and the US.
“It is of personal importance to me, not only because the province has a rich cultural history, much of which we can discover and experience today, but also because its desire and interest in cultural cooperation is probably the best example,” said Bob Nederlander Jr. founder, president and CEO of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment.
He said his father once hosted the Chinese national table tennis team and helped facilitate ping-pong diplomacy in the 1970s.
His company has brought eight Broadway shows to more than 25 cities in China since 2005.
In collaboration with the Shaanxi Tourism Group, the company has created a show, The Sound of Silk Road, featuring artists from Broadway, Berlin and Beijing, telling the story through the eyes of a teenage boy, going back in time some 2,000 years to travel. .
The story of the Silk Road also symbolizes the economic and diplomatic interactions of Chang'an, the historical name for Xi'an, the former capital of two of China's greatest dynasties, the Western Han Dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE). BC) and the Tang Dynasty. Dynasty (618-907).
“I think it's important to know a place like Xi'an, to really understand it, to know its historical significance, and perhaps also to not just consider it as a kind of short stop on a tour , but to see it as a place you can learn about in more depth,” said Charles Riley, director of the Nassau County Museum of Art.
Riley said that as a teacher who spent time living and teaching in China, he believes culture is a good way to form relationships between people and help both countries better understand each other.
“When it really comes down to it, art, music, culture and food the cultural side of it is probably the strongest bridge between the two countries,” he said.
“China is big and you have to go to many places; you have that option. Unfortunately, the pandemic came, so we stopped (going),” said Alejandro Garrido, director of Aviajar Tours and Travel USA. “But I hope we will go back to traveling now.” He said he looks forward to making travel plans for his customers going to China.
Cathy Barbash, an arts consultant and manager of the 1993 Philadelphia Orchestra, which made a historic trip to China in 1973, said she has been working on cultural exchanges between China and the U.S. for decades and believes that traveling between the two countries is mutually beneficial . peoples.
“Xi'an is a combination of the amazing cultural heritage and the warmth and creativity of its people,” she said. “That culture is the one thing we can all agree on: we want to learn more about each other's cultures, and the warmth of that relationship continues no matter what else happens.
“More flights and nonstops from New York to Beijing and Shanghai. That's what we need,” she said.
