PHANTOM PHORM1 SHOES – Phantom Cricket





The concept of cricket shoes has been redesigned from the ground up. Enhanced torsional control and dynamic traction in a lightweight, breathable and responsive athletic shoe. Outsole TPU outsole with open flex grooves and notches provide freedom of movement in the forefoot, while an anti-torsion bar and strategically placed stability wings provide multi-directional support.

A crash zone heel extension design provides a smooth transition from heel to toe while running.

Our superior multi-height lug design compliments a 7-4 spike formation for dynamic grip. Midsole The incredibly lightweight, soft EVA midsole makes this shoe feel light on your foot, while shock absorption technology reduces fatigue.

Complemented with a TPU heel stabilizer means no support is compromised for comfort. Upper A fully welded upper packed with functional and aesthetic details, including breathable areas at the forefoot, reinforcement on the inside and outside of the toe and beautiful HF-welded branding.

Softly padded and extended tongue lining, reinforced lace loops and extra padded collar contribute to a perfect fit.

The extended heel liner further increases comfort and heel lock. Inlay A memory foam insole provides even more comfort and reduces impact and strain on the joints. TO COLOUR: WHITE/SILVER/ORANGE Supplied with a full set of rubber studs, so you can swap out the heel studs for hitting or replace all metal spikes with rubber depending on any playing condition. *Shoe NOT suitable for bowlers who drag their back foot.

