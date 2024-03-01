Boise State's 2024 football schedule revealed





Boise State welcomes Oregon State to The Blue for senior night on Nov. 30. The Broncos kick off the 2024 campaign on August 31, with the home opener on September 21.

BOISE, Idaho The Mountain West unveiled its 2024 football schedule Thursday, detailing the dates for every conference game in Boise State's upcoming campaign. Washington State will visit the Blue on September 28 as part of the league's alliance with the sole remaining members of the Pac-12. The game marks the second game of the season at Albertsons Stadium, one week after Boise State hosts Portland State. Perhaps the most important comment of Thursday release The Broncos' home game against Oregon State will now take place on Saturday, November 30, serving as senior night and the regular season finale. The game was previously scheduled to take place on September 7, the weekend Boise State will now travel to Autzen Stadium to take on Oregon. In December, it was announced that the three-game Broncos and Ducks series had been turned into two games, both in Eugene. Boise State has its first of two byes on the weekend of September 14 after back-to-back road trips. The Broncos make their home debut against the Vikings on September 21 and remain in the City of Trees to host the Cougars and Utah State on October 5. BREAKING: The 2024 Boise State football schedule Important data: August 31 – Season Opener

September 21 – Home opener

November 30 – Senior Night

September 14 and October 19 – Day *WEEKS* Full schedule / pic.twitter.com/0h3LwrHsh9 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 29, 2024 The second bye week is scheduled for mid-October, sandwiched between away games with Hawai'i in Honolulu (October 12) and UNLV in Sin City (October 26). The November schedule features back-to-back conference bouts at The Blue against San Diego State and Nevada, followed by back-to-back road games in sunny San Jose and the cold of Laramie, Wyoming. Thursday's release is the first phase in the 2024 football scheduling process. The Mountain West's national television partners in CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now work through the selection steps, including the potential shift of games to non-Saturday dates. Each game is currently scheduled for Saturday but may be subject to change. After the selection procedure, the starting times and network points will be identified. 2024 BOISE STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: August 31: at Georgia Southern

September 7: in Oregon

September 14: SERVE

September 21: Portland State

September 28: Washington State

October 5: Utah State

October 12: in Hawaii

October 19: DIEN

October 26: at UNLV

November 2 San Diego State

November 9: Nevada

November 16: in San Jos State

November 23: in Wyoming

November 30: Oregon State

TBD: 2024 Mountain West Championship game Who's ready for a game of football?! The 2024 #MWFB schedule is HERE pic.twitter.com/ERt1clRo3o — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 29, 2024 The matchups during the Mountain West's 2023-2025 schedule rotation were adjusted to ensure each program had four home games and four road games, with the addition of a Pac-12 opponent. The Broncos' game with New Mexico was scrapped to fit Washington State into the 2024 schedule. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in the Mountain West will meet in the conference championship game.

