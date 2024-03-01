Men's Tennis Welcomes South Florida to Start Homestand – UCF Athletics





ORLANDO – A familiar opponent will make the trip east on I-4 to open the UCF men's tennis team's three-match homestand. The Knights and South Florida will meet for the first time since 2013 in non-conference play Friday night at the USTA National Campus, beginning a new chapter between the programs. The first service is scheduled for 6 p.m., as the Knights will honor several alumni before the game. UCF (8-1) rebounded last Sunday in its second consecutive victory over the Blazers in Birmingham, 5-2, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup with the Bulls (5-6). The team took its third doubles point of the season on the way to another strong performance in the singles. Overall, a quartet of Knights took care of business in straight sets, including Mehdi Benchakroun who won the battle on court six with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Juan Pablo Valdez. Currently 5-0 against the Knights stalwart, UCF enters its final stretch of non-conference action before its inaugural slate in the Big 12 in Texas on March 22. In the latest ITA team rankings, the Knights checked in at No. 44, as they remain one of six conference teams ranked among the top 50 in the country. Four were seeded in the top 25, including No. 2 TCU against whom UCF will close the regular season in April in Fort Worth. The Longhorns came in at No. 10, followed by Baylor, who secured the season's highest ranking at No. 14, and concluded with Oklahoma State at No. 24. KNIGHT NOTES Yassine Dlimi is on a six-match unbeaten streak since picking up his first of the season against Georgia Southern on January 21. In 2023, Dlimi remained unbeaten for ten matches, including a three- and five-match win streak in between.

After winning the first set, the Moroccan is 5-0, as only two of his matches this season have gone the distance.

Three Knights got back in the win column after UCF's only loss of the season at Florida. For the fifth match this season, each win came in straight sets against the Blazers.

Giamichelle, who is currently off to his best start to a collegiate season at 7-1, is one of two Knights, along with Paul Colin, who has yet to play a third set. The tandem is a combined 11-1 on courts four through six. THE OPPONENT Friday's game between the Bulls and Knights marks the 50th in more than half a century of history. The programs first met in 1977 and have been testing each other in the American Athletic Conference for nearly a decade since then. In 2023, the Knights did the double over South Florida, defeating them in Tampa 4-3, before doing the same in the quarterfinals of the AAC Championship to close another chapter of this historic match. Both teams will maintain similar rosters from last year's games, with the major difference coming from head coach Lloyd Bruce-Burgess, who is facing his former school for the first time and leading a program as he served as an assistant at USF in the fall of 2019 . . South Florida is ranked 66th in the latest ITA team rankings and is led by Alvin Tudorica, who has risen to No. 36 in the country and has a 9-2 record on court one through the first half of the season. The familiar faces of Eric Grevelius (7-2) and Oliveira Bruno (4-4) remain mainstays of the Bulls' singles play. Grevelius and Tudorica are seven places behind Giamichelle and Cronje in doubles at No. 40 and have a 6-3 record so far. Dlimi and Tudorica faced off on court three in Tampa last season, with the Moroccan coming out on top, 6-4, 6-2, as the two may be set for a rematch on court one. The Bulls enter the contest on a three-game losing streak after wins over two common opponents, Georgia Southern, 4-3, and FGCU, 6-1. The stretch included three 4-3 losses to Memphis, Santa Clara and Troy.

