Woman guilty of murdering pensioner in Welwyn Garden City bank robbery





By Louise Parry & South Beds News AgencyBBC News, Hertfordshire South Beds News Agency Myra Coutinho-Lopez died ten days after an incident at a bank in Welwyn Garden City A 26-year-old woman who pushed over an elderly lady with Alzheimer's disease has been convicted of manslaughter. Courtney Richman pushed Myra Coutinho-Lopez, 82, to the floor of Lloyds Bank in Welwyn Garden City after the pensioner hit her with her handbag. She died on December 16, 2021, 10 days after the push, the court heard. Ms Coutinho-Lopez's family said her death has left a “huge void for all who knew her”. Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told Luton Crown Court that Richman had shown “a catastrophic loss of patience”. He said: “The defendant angrily pushed Ms Coutinho-Lopez with force onto the floor of the sofa. She hit the floor with some force.” The victim suffered fractures to her left upper arm and femur and contusions to her left upper arm, wrist, the tips of her fingers, around her ribcage and flank. Mr Mulgrew said: “The red mist descended on this defendant and she reacted to this vulnerable old lady in a completely inappropriate way.” South Beds News Agency Courtney Richman denied swearing or shouting at the pensioner The court heard Richman had become angry and annoyed when a queue formed while the pensioner was dealing with a cashier. “Ms Coutinho-Lopez became concerned and asked the cashier to show her the balance. She was told that she had withdrawn money the Friday before. She became even more confused and said that this was not the case,” the prosecutor said. It was claimed that Richman said: “Hurry up, people don't have all day” and applauded sarcastically as another customer helped Ms Coutinho-Lopez away from the till. As Ms Coutinho-Lopez passed Richman, she said: “Don't talk to me like that – you're very rude.” The jury saw CCTV footage which showed the pensioner had brandished her handbag and punched Richman, who then pushed Ms Coutinho-Lopez. The cashier, Susan Hanover, said the other customers “gasped” as Ms Coutinho-Lopez landed on the floor. South Beds News Agency The prosecutor told Luton Crown Court that “the red mist descended” on Ms Richman Richman, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, denied manslaughter but was convicted. She told the jury that when the older woman 'hit' her on the back with her handbag, she acted instinctively. “I wasn't thinking about anything. I was just reacting. I pushed her away,” she said. She described the amount of force she used as reasonable and said she told the 82-year-old: “I'm not your punching bag.” The next day, she returned to the bank to complete the transaction she had previously been unable to complete, but was escorted to a small room by a plainclothes police officer. Asked about Ms Coutinho-Lopez's death, she added: “I feel terrible, I think about it every day since it happened and I'm very sorry she's gone.” Judge Michael Simon adjourned sentencing until April 19, but said he would not immediately take her into custody. In a tribute, the victim's family described Ms Coutinho-Lopez as a “fashionably dressed, attractive” woman who was “extremely competent, ran several businesses” and demonstrated “abundant kindness, generosity and hospitality”. “As a Jehovah's Witness, Myra devoted much of her life to helping others realize the joy and peace she experienced through her faith. She was a talented musician and often entertained others,” they said. They added that her death “has left a tremendous void for all who knew her, including her beloved children, extended family and lifelong friends around the world, who miss her deeply and will continue to cherish her memory and her legacy of kindness, will honor steadfastness and generosity. .” Follow the news from the East of England Facebook, Instagram And X. Do you have a story? E-mail [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-68436136 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos