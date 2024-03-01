Delhi crickets steep slide: Association sits on report that highlighted what is wrong | Cricket news

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has a compromised and adversarial selection process that bypasses the chief selector and is characterized by rampant interference from its officials.

This is the key point highlighted in a damning indictment by the DDCA's Technical Expert Group (TEG) in the wake of Delhi's dismal performance last season. The group chosen by DDCA includes two 1983 World Cup winners, Madan Lal and Sunil Valson, and first-class player Vinay Lamba, which was formed before the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Delhi finished sixth in Group B in the Ranji Trophy last season and failed to qualify for the knockouts this season too.

The TEG report, filed last March, is part of a police complaint filed at the IP Estate Police Station in December 2023 by one Avdesh Sharma, naming top officials of the DDCA accusing them of mismanagement and corruption.

According to the TEG report, the DDCA joint secretary (Rajan Manchanda) told the TEG that he was only following President Rohan Jaitley's instructions. Lamba, a member of the TEG, confirmed that the problem was related to team selection. On page 2, the report also states that everyone had a direct line to the president (Jaitley).

When contacted, Madan Lal and Lamba confirmed that the report had been emailed to DDCA president Jaitley. A copy was emailed to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh, Lamba said.

Lal told The Indian Express: Whatever we have stated in the report, I stand by it. Our aim in conducting the review was to inform the association on how the standard of cricket in Delhi can be improved. We spoke to selectors, coaches and some seniors and then we prepared this report. Whatever the report says, it's what they told us.

Asked about these allegations, Jaitley said: The TEG members met me before submitting the report. But I never got the report. If I had read the contents of the report and there were major problems, I would have referred it to the Apex Council.

On the issue of his alleged interference in team selection as indicated in the TEG report, Jaitley said: If people told the TEG that they were following my instructions for team selection, why didn't the TEG ask me for my version? The TEG did not give me the opportunity to speak. Anyone can say anything, but it doesn't have to be the truth. I am willing to talk to the TEG members and discuss their findings. I am all for bringing reforms in the cricket sector in Delhi.

Lamba said the findings in the report were painstakingly compiled but appear to have been swept under the carpet. We told them (the DDCA officials) to look into this thoroughly and try to bring about changes. The TEG report was not intended to target any individual but to improve cricket in Delhi. We sent the report by email to the chairman and secretary. We (TEG) were given the responsibility by them. But I got no answer, he said.

Lamba said the TEG had stopped selectors from choosing jumbo teams for tournaments. In November, the team (Under-16) for the Vijay Merchant Trophy had 21 players, but 23 additional players were asked to register themselves as back-up in case of injury.

However, Jaitley said the additional players were called up due to fitness issues and age verification.

We had made it very clear that the culture of sending jumbo teams of 24 to 30 players had to stop, Lamba said.

Lal added that DDCA did not contact TEG members before the start of the current season.

When the season started this year, we didn't get any calls, so I think DDCA decided to terminate our services, Lal said.

In an email, DDCA's interim CEO and GM RR Singh said Sharma lacks credibility.

The complaint is based on an alleged report by a Technical Expert Group (TEG). It is made clear that the DDCA has not received any such report from the TEG. The veracity of the alleged report is (under) doubt, Singh wrote.

The email also stated that Sharma was trying to strong-arm DDCA into getting his son and nephew selected in the team.

It is pertinent to point out herein that Mr. Avdesh Sharma is facing a criminal complaint (along with his wife Mahima Sharma and son Anirudh Sharma) for age fraud by falsifying age registration… The Honble Ombudsman, DDCA is in seized by the complaint. Delhi Police is investigating a complaint dated 09.02.2024 from a third party whistleblower. The DDCA had received a notice from the Investigating Officer on 20.02.2024 seeking relevant information and documents from the DDCA in this regard, which was provided on 22.02.2024.

A senior police officer said an inquiry had been initiated following Sharma's complaint.

The Ombudsman appointed by the Supreme Court may be the appropriate forum for such a complaint. No concrete recognizable crime was found. We have also received a complaint against the complainant from the DDCA (after filing a complaint against him) and are investigating it, the official said.

When contacted, Sharma said he did not wish to comment on the allegations regarding his son. I filed the complaint but did not pursue it as that is the job of the police, Sharma said on Thursday.

The TEG review paints a sorry state of cricket in Delhi. It says the teams were ill-prepared, there were last-minute appointments of coaches, selectors and support staff, and there was a lack of strategy or vision. It also mentions that players, even juniors, were not fit and were hiding injuries, and many had no commitment to Delhi.

This Ranji Trophy season, Delhi lost the season opener to Puducherry, one of the nine new teams added to the domestic circuit five years ago. Delhi once again failed to reach the knockouts after three wins, two losses and two draws. Moreover, 10 cricketers played just one match before being omitted, while a total of 27 players represented Delhi in the seven matches. The last time Delhi advanced to the Ranji Trophy knockouts was in 2017.