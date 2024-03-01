Come Play: Women's Tennis Association and Morgan Stanley Give Back to Grow the Game





The joy was palpable and the laughter contagious. Some of the world's best professional tennis players, Special Olympians and Morgan Stanley volunteers gathered at the Barnes Tennis Center to experience an afternoon of tennis at the San Diego Open Women's Tennis Tournament on Saturday, February 25. See the joy for yourself this 1 minute video about the event. Scheduled to coincide with the first day of the qualifying rounds, Come play's Womens Tennis Association (WTA) initiative, presented by Morgan Stanley, partnered with Special Olympics to bring tennis to youth with intellectual disabilities. The aim of Come Play is to reach communities and groups that traditionally have little access to the sport. The initiative encourages young people, especially girls, to live healthy and productive lives, both on and off the field. More than one and done Through Come Play, the WTA has organized events around the world, including in Melbourne, London, New York and Beijing. In addition to showcasing the beauty of tennis for an afternoon, Come Play offers experiences designed to increase the likelihood that tennis will continue in the communities it is involved in long after the one-day event has ended. For example, in addition to the event for Special Olympians, the WTA organized a clinic for coaches and volunteers on Saturday. During the clinic, participants learned games and strategies they could use when playing tennis with Special Olympics athletes. Judy Murray, the Come Play ambassador and described as an 'edutainer', led the coaches' clinic on Saturday. “If you can help them (the coaches and volunteers) do their jobs better and motivate them to keep doing what they are doing, then you will move your sport forward,” says Murray, who believes that too much verbal instruction and technical working too early can spoil the joy of the game. A good demonstration and a fun game will get the job done, she said. Murray said an investment in coaches and volunteers can be the linchpin that keeps the momentum for tennis alive within the community. In addition to clinics for coaches, the WTA and Morgan Stanley provide donations to organizations to support their community's continued tennis involvement. On Saturday, for example, WTA's Come Play, presented by Morgan Stanley, donated $25,000 to Special Olympics so the organization can continue breaking down barriers to the game of tennis. Top players give their time and also learn lessons Not only Morgan Stanley volunteers were involved in the event, but also Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic and Caroline Dolehide, three of the world's best players. I'm a big believer that when you bring the best players in the world to an event in town, you should take the opportunity to present the sport to a wider audience,” Murray said. All three players shared the joy they experienced during the event, and the Special Olympians' memories that the game was meant to be fun. “My partner was great. She was always willing to learn and never gave up when she missed, which was great,” said Fernandez, the top Canadian player. “I also learned a lot from that, because tennis involves a lot of lost points, but my partner … has never let himself down. (She) always loved to do fist bumps. “We invite everyone to come and play and this initiative helps us do that a little easier,” Fernandez said. So what are you waiting for? Grab your racket and go out and play! Read more here about Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley.

