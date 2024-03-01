Four Golden Wolves earn All-MAC men's ice hockey honors





Reading, Pennsylvania (February 29, 2024) – Alvernia Men's Ice Hockey named four student-athletes to the 2023-24 All-MAC Men's Ice Hockey Team for their performances during the 2023-2024 season. Jackson Fellner was named Rookie of the Year and earned second-team All-MAC honors as a goaltender. Logan vande Meerakker earned second-team All-MAC as a forward, and Matthew Davies earned second-team All-MAC on defense. Isaac Chapman rounded out Alvernia's All-MAC show with an honorable mention honorable mention. Jackson Fellner who was named UCHC All-Rookie, finished his freshman year with an 8-9-1 record in net for the Golden Wolves. Fellner played in eight games and just over 1,073 minutes. He allowed 48 goals – 20 of which were power play goals – for a 2.68 goals average. He finished the year with 582 saves and a .924 save percentage. Fellner made a season-high save count in a win over Nazareth on November 18 and had 12 games with 30 or more saves. He finished the year ranked second in the MAC with 582 saves and his 32.33 saves per game also ranked him second in the conference. He finished second in the MAC with his .924 save percentage. Logan vande Meerakker , who also earned First Team All-UCHC honors, had a career year for the Golden Wolves. He played in 27 games and finished the season with a team-high 33 points, from 14 goals and 19 assists. He finished the season with a plus-24 rating. His 14 goals on the year ranked him fourth in the MAC and he led the conference with 33 points on the year. He also finished tied for first in the league with 19 assists. Vande Meerakker ranked 25th in the nation in points per game at 1.22 and his 33 points ranked him 23rd in the nation. Vande Meerakker also rode two separate streaks of six and seven games with at least one point. He also played eight multi-point games this season. This is Vande Meerakker's second All-MAC award. He also earned second team honors last season. Matthew Davies played in 26 of Alvernia's 27 games this season. He finished the year with six goals and ten assists, good for 16 points. Davie had a plus-six rating for the year and recorded a hat trick in Alvernia's season opener in Rivier. Davies finished second for Alvernia and sixth in the MAC with 36 blocked shots. This is Davies' first All-MAC honor. Isaac Chapman finished the year with 27 points from 13 goals and 14 assists. He played in all 27 of Alvernia's games this season and had a plus-21 rating for the season. Chapman's 27 points placed him second on the team and fourth in the MAC, and his 13 goals ranked him second on the team and fifth in the conference. This is Chapman's first All-MAC honor. Stevenson's Liam McCanney was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and Ty Outen, also of Stevenson, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Stevenson's Dominick Dawes was named Coach of the Year.

