BUMBLE STARS IN LANCASHIRE'S CRICKET ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

Lancashire Cricket has launched a new campaign to highlight the club's key activities in Clubs 160e anniversary year titled Red Rose Together.

Red Rose Together aims to celebrate and champion the work being done to make cricket more accessible, inclusive and enjoyable for all.

As part of the campaign, the club has unveiled a film featuring former Lancashire CCC player David Bumble Lloyd and players from the women's team reading a specially commissioned poem celebrating the significance of the Red Rose and 160 years of the club.

The Red Rose Together Numerous activities will be introduced during the campaign to support the growth of the game in Lancashire. The emphasis will be on this

Breaking down barriers for women and girls, investing in communities, supporting grassroots, improving facilities and improving the culture that welcomes games.

Daniel Gidney, CEO of Lancashire Cricket, commented:We are pleased to launch our Red Rose Together campaign. Lancashire Cricket recently celebrated its 160th anniversary, a milestone that reminds us of our rich history and the club's spirit and values. Red Rose Together champions our heritage and the strong bond between the club and its passionate supporters.

Cricket is a game for everyone and here at Lancashire Cricket we are committed to growing the Red Rose Family, and instilling a passion for cricket and access to the game in as many people as possible. Red Rose Together provides the perfect platform for a range of activities that will take place to support these key objectives.