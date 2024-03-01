2024 Football Schedule Announced – University of Hawai'i at Manoa Athletics





HONOLULU The University of Hawai'i's 2024 football schedule is complete with the announcement of the Mountain West portion of the schedule. This year's slate includes 12 matches, including seven home games at the Clarence TC Ching Complex. The seven home games include UCLA, which will compete in the Big Ten in its first season, and conference foes Boise State and UNLV, which played in last year's Mountain West championship game. UH will also travel for road games at 2022 MW champion Fresno State, 2021 MW champion Utah State, two-time MW champion San Diego State and Washington State. Additionally, Hawai'i added Delaware State as its Week 0 opponent. The Rainbow Warriors and Hornets meet on August 24 at the Ching Complex. The game is one of four scheduled for college football's opening day. UH will then host UCLA on Aug. 31 at the Ching Complex in the first meeting between the Honolulu schools since 1939. After the UCLA game, UH will have a week off, the first of three bye weeks of the season. Hawai'i will then make the first road trip of the season to Sam Houston, September 14, in Huntsville, Texas, in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Sam Houston is in his second year at the FBS level after winning the FCS national championship in 2020. The Warriors return to Honolulu the following week to conclude non-conference play against Northern Iowa. With two FCS opponents on the schedule, UH can only count one FCS win toward bowl eligibility. “Football scheduling has become increasingly fluid with conference realignments and the ever-changing scheduling priorities of universities,” athletics director Craig Angelos said. “We will continue to build competitive schedules and we will work with our scheduling partners to best position our schedule. We appreciate our fans for their loyalty and understanding, and we look forward to a great 2024 season.” After their second bye week of the season, the Warriors begin a stretch of seven straight games alternating between home and away, starting with a road game at San Diego State on October 5. UH then hosts defending Mountain West champion Boise State on Oct. 5. 12 before traveling to Washington State, October 19. The game against the Cougars in Pullman, Washington, will not count toward the Mountain West standings. Hawai'i returns to Honolulu to host Nevada on October 26, then travels to Fresno State on November 2. The Warriors and Bulldogs did not play in 2023, marking a streak of 31 straight years. UH plays a rivalry trophy game against UNLV on Nov. 9 in Honolulu. The Rebels currently hold the Island Showdown Trophy thanks to a win in Las Vegas last season. Hawaii makes its final road trip of the season at Utah State on November 16 and after their third and final bye week, the Warriors close the regular season at home against New Mexico on November 30. The date of the Old Trapper Mountain West Championship Game has yet to be determined. The game features the two teams with the highest winning percentage in the conference. HAWAI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2024

Date opponent August 24 Delaware State August 31th UCLA September 14 at Sam Houston

21st of September Northern Iowa October 5 at San Diego State*

12 October Boise State*

October 19 in Washington state

26th of October Nevada*

November 2 at Fresno State*

November 9 UNLV*

November 16 in Utah*

November 30 New Mexico* * denotes Mountain West game | Home games indoors in bold Planning notes UH will play a 12-game schedule for the first time since 2017 (not including the 2020 COVID season).

In 2023, five opponents played in bowl games.

UH and UCLA will play in Honolulu for the first time since 1939.

UH will play the last three Mountain West champions, Boise State (2023), Fresno State (2022) and Utah State (2021).

UH and Boise State will play in front of a Hawaii crowd for the first time since 2016 (the last meeting in Honolulu took place during the 2020 COVID season without fans).

UH has three bye weeks (week 2, 5, 13).

After playing all four rivalry trophy games in 2023 for the first time in program history, UH will play just one in 2024 UNLV (Nov. 9) for the Island Showdown Trophy.

With Mountain West's scheduling agreement with Washington State and Oregon State, WSU replaces Air Force on UH's schedule.

UH and Wazzu meet for the first time in Pullman. The teams' last meeting in 2009 was played in Seattle.

UH opens the season against an FCS opponent for the first time since 2009 (Central Arkansas).

UH will play two FCS opponents in the same season (Delaware State and Northern Iowa) for the first time since 2007.

UH will play an FCS opponent for the 16 e times in the past 18 years. UH has won its last 19 games against FCS opponents dating back to 2001.

UH will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against Boise State and a seven-game losing streak against Utah State.

UH will not play San Jose State for the first time since 2012.

UH was originally scheduled to start against Oregon, but both teams agreed to move the game to a future date. #HawaiiFB

