



UNCW men extend lead, Delaware women jump to first place after Day 2 of CAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Results day 2 | Highlights | Photo gallery | Champ Central HAMPTON, Va. (February 29, 2024) UNCW extended its lead in the men's standings while Delaware jumped to the top of the women's standings after Day 2 of the CAA Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday evening at the Hampton Aquaplex. Towson All-American Brian Benzing broke his second all-time CAA championship record in the 200 IM. The two-time defending champion Seahawks men's team finished Day 2 with 304.5 points, followed by second-place Delaware with 239.5 points and third-place Towson with 228 points. Drexel is fourth (172.5), followed by William & Mary (137.5) and Monmouth (93). In a very tight women's team competition, Delaware took over first place with 484.5 points. UNCW fell to second place with 472.5 points and Northeastern is third with 412 points. William & Mary is close behind in fourth place (408), followed by Towson (350), Drexel (228), Campbell (176), Monmouth (138) and Stony Brook (135). Women's 500 meter freestyle Sophomore Lauren Hartel became the first Delaware swimmer to win the 500 free since 2004, with a time of 4:47.52. Two-time champion Brooke Knisely of UNCW was second with a time of 4:50.45 and Towson freshman Addie Scott was third with a time of 4:51.62. Men's 500 meter freestyle In a thrilling finish decided by 0.03 seconds, UNCW freshman William Carrico captured the 500 free with a time of 4:21.66. Sophomore Kaloyan Levterov of Delaware placed second with a time of 4:21.69 and Delaware's Gavin Currie placed third with a time of 4:24.29. Women's 200 meters individual medley Junior Ellie Scherer became the first William & Mary swimmer to claim the 200 IM since 2007, with a winning time of 1:58.96. Delaware's Aislinn Mitchell was second in a time of 1:59.84 and third with a time of 2:01.12 was William & Mary's Lindsay Juhlin. Men's 200 meters individual medley Towson senior Brian Benzing broke his own all-time CAA and set records in the 200 IM, hitting the wall in 1:43.13 to win the event for the second year in a row. UNCW claimed the next two spots as senior Will Goldey placed second in a time of 1:45.73 and junior Jacob Duracinsky placed third with a time of 1:45.76. Women's 50 meter freestyle Senior Chelsea Gravereaux became the first Drexel swimmer to ever win the 50 free, earning gold with a time of 22.29. Defending champion Jamie Koo of Northeastern finished second with a time of 22.64 and third place went to UNCW sophomore Cameron Snowden with a time of 22.66. Men's 50 meter freestyle Freshman Sebastian Smith captured Drexel's first 50 free title since 2016, hitting the wall in 19.57. William & Mary freshman Aiden Bond placed second with a time of 19.79 and UNCW junior Mac Russell placed third with a time of 19.92. Women's 3 meter diving Junior Erin Murphy became the first Northeast diver to ever capture the 3-meter event with a score of 306.55. Delaware claimed the next two spots on the podium as senior Julia Servas finished second with a score of 285.60 and sophomore Alex Pastris finished third with a score of 284.45. Women's 400-meter medley relay William & Mary repeated as relay champions in the 400 medley as the team of Kat Vanbourgondien, Ellie Scherer, Lindsay Juhlin and Caroline Burgeson posted a time of 3:37.62. Northeastern finished second with a time of 3:39.94 and Delaware was in third place with a time of 3:40.25. Men's 400 meter medley relay Thursday's meet ended in dramatic fashion with the top three teams in the 400 medley relay separated by 0.18 seconds. Delaware claimed its second consecutive title as the team of Gavin Currie, Toni Sabev, Simeon Sabev and Matvei Namakonov finished in 3:09.19. Close behind in second place was Towson with a time of 3:09.28 and third place went to Drexel in a time of 3:09.37. The action resumes on Friday morning at 10am with swimming trials. The finals of 13 events will take place on Friday evening from 6 p.m. All the action from the CAA Swimming and Diving Championship can be seen at FloSwimming.com. For more information, visit CAASports.com/SD. Men's team standings (after day 2) UNCW 304.5 Delaware 239.5 Towson 228 Drexel 172.5 Willem and Maria 137.5 Monmouth 93 Women's team standings (after day 2) Delaware 484.5 UNCW 472.5 Northeast 412 Willem and Maria 408 Towson 350 Drexel 228 Campbell 176 Monmouth 138 Stony Brook 135

