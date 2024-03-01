Australia vs New Zealand first Test live scorecard, updates, New Zealand run-out video, reaction, news, stats





New Zealand are bowled out for 179 after a dismal batting performance in the Basin Reserve on Friday, handing the Australians a 204-run first-innings lead. Australian captain Pat Cummins opted not to enforce the follow-on, giving the tourists an awkward passage of play to survive before lunch. Opener Steve Smith, however, did not last long with the bat and cut back at his stumps for a duck in the first over. MATCH CENTER: New Zealand vs Australia Live Scorecard Mitchell Starc claimed Australia's first wicket when he dismissed Tom Latham for five to leave New Zealand at 1-12 early. But things only got worse from there in a horror mix-up as Kane Williamson hit a straight drive down the middle and started a regular run, only for Will Young to seemingly not share the same plans. The pair bumped into each other, with Williamson leaving in stunning scenes. The hits kept coming for New Zealand as Rachin Ravindra then went for a duck after a great catch from Nathan Lyon, which left the hosts at 3-12. Australian captain Pat Cummins joined the party soon afterwards, with Daryl Mitchell feeding the Kookaburra through to gloveman Alex Carey for 11. On the next delivery, Young strangled a wayward delivery from Mitchell Marsh down the leg side, with Carey accepting another catch. Watch Australia vs New Zealand Test series on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live without ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Glenn Phillips and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell combined for a counterpunching 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket before spinner Nathan Lyon removed Blundell and Scott Kuggeleijn in quick succession. Phillips raced towards 71 ​​(70) before hitting a hook shot towards deep fine leg, where Starc held on for a regular catch, while Black Caps captain Tim Southee fell victim to Lyon shortly afterwards. Lyon cleared the tail and finished with 4-43 from 8.1 overs. Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 383 after centurion Cameron Green and tailender Josh Hazlewood combined for a record-breaking partnership of 116 runs for the tenth wicket against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. The unlikely duo survived for more than two hours at the crease on Friday morning before Black Caps seamer Matt Henry broke the tie, with Hazlewood taking a catch for 22 at mid-on. Green finished unbeaten on 174, the highest score of his Test career, while Henry secured a five-wicket haul to finish with 5-70. Follow the first Test live below!

