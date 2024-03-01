2024 USF football schedule announced, with games at Alabama and Miami





The USF Football 2024 schedule includes at least a pair of Friday matchups and a conference opener at one of the AAC's top teams. The Bulls open their regular season play on September 28 at Tulane, which won the AAC in 2022 and played for the title last season. USF faces another of the conference's top brands, Memphis, on Oct. 11. That's a big Friday game that could have conference championship implications. USF's other Friday game is Nov. 1 against foe Florida Atlantic. Both midweek matches come after open dates. Week 8 features Trent Dilfer's return to Raymond James Stadium. The former Bucs quarterback is in his second season as coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Bulls close out the regular season at Rice on Friday or Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The full AAC schedule, unveiled on Thursday, looks different without SMU. The Mustangs are moving to the ACC as part of the conference's latest round of realignment. The Bulls' non-conference schedule was previously announced. It includes a Week 2 trip to Alabama as part of a three-game series that wrapped up in 2019. The Crimson Tide came to Tampa last season. The Bulls also host Miami on September 21 for the Hurricanes' first visit in 11 years. 2024 USF Football Schedule August 31th: vs. Bethune-Cookman September 7: at Alabama September 14: at Southern Miss 21st of September: vs. Miami September 28: at Tulane 5th of October: Out October 11 (Friday): vs. Memphis 19 October: vs. UAB 26th of October: Out November 1 (Friday): at Florida Atlantic November 9: vs. Navy November 16: at Charlotte November 23: against Tulsa November 29/30: at Rice Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter and receive daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida. Never miss the latest news with your favorite sports teams in Tampa Bay. Follow our reporting Instagram, X And Facebook.

