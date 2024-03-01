Chanhassen eliminates undefeated Minnetonka to reach the boys hockey state tournament





Previously undefeated Minnetonka was defeated 2-1. Hugs and photos with teammates marking the moment Chanhassen qualified for the first boys state hockey tournament were complete. Then senior goaltender Kam Hendrickson skated to the nearest goal and tapped each post with his paddle. “The hockey gods are watching,” Hendrickson said of his solo postgame ritual. Hendrickson had plenty to be thankful for. He made 44 saves and led the Storm to a Class 2A, Section 2 final victory Thursday at Braemar Arena. “Goaltending does a lot of good things; it solves a lot of problems,” Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “I think we outsmarted them, but the difference was Kam tonight. He did a great job. He deserved it.' Defending champion Minnetonka (25-1-2) didn't score until John Stout's extra-attacker goal at 15:06 of the final period. Until then, Hendrickson kept the Skippers at bay. “I'm not successful without my team,” Hendrickson said. “They saved me more than I could imagine.” Chanhassen (23-5) took a 2-0 lead in the first intermission. Senior right winger Andy Earl scored his 18th and 19th goals this season, drawing cheers from the Storm half of the sold-out building. “We took down Goliath tonight,” Earl said. “Kam played great, and we're going to the X.” Hendrickson was on his game for the first 17 minutes, making 14 saves no more dramatic than when he stoned Minnetonka's Hagen Burrows on a breakaway. “If it doesn't say 'Brimsek,' I don't know what does,” one proud teammate said of Hendrickson's overall performance, referring to the Frank Brimsek Award given to the state's top senior goaltender. The award winner will be announced Sunday after next week's state tournament. Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield was then greeted with a hug from Minnetonka assistant coach Tom Stretar, who encouraged Bloomfield that “now it's your turn to go win” next week in St. Paul. Bloomfield praised Hendrickson for driving the bus. “That's playoff Kam,” Bloomfield said. “You could tell he wasn't going to lose. I think from the first save he made and the way he followed it, he was dialed in.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/chanhassen-minnetonka-boys-hockey-section-tournament-final-minnesota/600347312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos