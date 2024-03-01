Paris 2024 Olympic Games: the Château de Vincennes will be transformed into a festive Fan Zone





A free fan zone within the Château de Vincennes to enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? This awaits us from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Broadcasts, food but also sports and special visits are on the program.

This summer, while Paris is ablaze with Olympic atmosphere, the The castle of Vincennes will be the place in Val-de-Marne to enjoy and share the joys of nature Paris 2024 Olympics without leaving the capital. By July 26 to August 11, 2024this historic monument, a symbol of France's royal history, will be transformed into one free fan zoneaccessible to everyone, and promises to become a must-see location for sports and culture enthusiasts. The event will take place in the large square courtyard of castlewhere a gigantic screen broadcasts the matches so everyone can get right into the action. But the experience doesn't stop there. The organizers have devised a space where sport and heritage meet, creating a unique setting for this sporting celebration. The Court of Honor is transformed into a cozy space, with seating such as armchairs and poufs to welcome visitors from the afternoon, extending the invitation well into the evening and even from early morning on weekends. This initiative is part of a 'drive to make' the Olympic Games accessible to everyoneby providing a comfortable, family-friendly environment in which to follow the events. The fan zone is not limited to simply broadcasting the matches. Another part of the castle invites visitors to try different things Olympic disciplines. Byto climb Unpleasant table tennis, volley-ball And basketballand not to forget A surf facility, the program is designed so that everyone will find something to their liking. Thanks to close cooperation with Inep And UfolepThese introductory sports courses also offer the opportunity to discover traditional European sports. The cultural dimension is also at the heart of this fan zonewith the exceptional opening of the dungeon and the Sainte-Chapelle to visitors. This initiative underlines the desire to closely connect sport and culture and offer a complete and enriching experience. On the catering industry On the other hand, the emphasis is on local produce, with cheese dairies, wine merchants and delicatessens all present to testify to the gastronomic richness of the region. This choice is in line with our commitment to promote local products and support local producers. By transforming the The castle of Vincennes In a fan zone for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, organizers offer a new perspective on how to experience the Games. To combine sport, history And gastronomythis event promises to be a highlight of this Olympic summer, anchoring the Games in the heart of East Paris and providing a unique space for meeting and exchange. Olympic Games Paris 2024: where do we celebrate the Olympic Games in the Paris region? Fan zone guide

Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Paris region: discover where to celebrate the Games! From July 26 to August 11 and from August 28 to September 8, there are numerous fan zones where you can enjoy the Olympic Games. Big screen broadcasts, entertainment and catering are all on the agenda for a great time. [Read more] Alcohol abuse is dangerous to your health, please drink responsibly. This page may contain AI-enabled elements, more information can be found here.

