The College Football Playoffs 14-team model could include 3 automatic bids to Big Ten, SEC

Among the models being discussed in the potential 14-team expansion of the College Football Playoff in 2026 is at least one that includes multiple automatic qualifying spots for each Power 4 conference.

A person aware of the discussions said The Athletics a 3-3-2-2-1 model would include three automatic spots each for the Big Ten and SEC (with the league's champions earning the two first-round byes, according to another source briefed on the model ), two each for the Big 12 and ACC and one for the Group of 5, along with three at-large spots. Yahoo Sports first reported the specific model being discussed among administrators.

The CFP management committee, consisting of 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, met last week in Dallas. The group emerged from the weekend feeling optimistic about finally resolving key issues after the SEC and Big Ten, the wealthiest and most powerful conferences, laid out their preferences. Among these topics, a 14-team and 16-team model were discussed, with the 14-team model gaining traction if expansion occurred. More automatic qualification places in that model were also an important point of discussion.

We were just looking at numbers, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said last week about the idea of ​​more automatic bids. It was brought up. Well, I have to go through the process.

A 3-3-2-2-1 model could be similar to the UEFA Champions League, with Europe's top domestic football leagues receiving more AQ spots and byes in the European tournament than smaller leagues. But one notable difference is that the football tournament involves many more teams (and competitions) and takes place simultaneously within the season, rather than after it. Another difference is that domestic European leagues do not have postseason tournaments to determine their champions, as every team plays against every other team. The rankings determine their champions.

This model could create more stakes for the regular season, as schools in each Power 4 league would theoretically jockey for that last guaranteed spot like football. It would place more emphasis on conference rankings rather than the controversial CFP rankings. But it would also call into question the need for conference championship games, especially when the Big 12 and ACC champions would have a long shot to earn a first-round bye, which would diminish the value of winning a championship to decrease. Due to the bloated conferences, uneven schedule strength within their leagues could also play a role in the final standings. Notre Dame may also need a bump to guarantee a spot if the Fighting Irish are above second-place teams in conferences.

Does that destroy the usefulness of conference champions? said the person briefed on the discussions.

The 3-3-2-2-1 model could instead be attractive to the ACC and Big 12 via the guarantees. While they would lose a first-round bye most years and solidify themselves as behind the Big Ten/SEC, they would have at least a two seed each year. The ACC and Big 12 ended 2023 with one top-14 team each among their prospective memberships.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten and SEC will likely get three teams in a 14-team model most years anyway after their upcoming expansion with additions including previous CFP teams Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and Washington.

CFP officials hope to finalize everything for 2026 and beyond by the end of March. That includes not only potential expansion, but also revenue sharing and voting rights at the governance level, with the SEC and Big Ten expected to receive more revenue and carry more weight. From 2026, decisions do not have to be unanimous. Further expansion of the CFP beyond 12 would still need to be approved by the chairmen of the Board of Managers. CFP director Bill Hancock said last week that this should all be completed within a month, which also occurs with basketball tournaments on the calendar.

ESPN, which one The Athletics reported has agreed to terms for a six-year contract extension through 2031 with CFP representatives worth an average of $1.3 billion per year, is frustrated with how long the process has taken. With more expansion being discussed, it's also not clear how much more ESPN would be willing to pay for two additional first-round games.

After sharing updates with their members, CFP commissioners are expected to begin Zoom calls with each other in early March to resolve matters. The situation remains fluid. And of course, the 12-team CFP for the next two seasons didn't even happen.

Ultimately, what is the right model for (2026) and beyond? ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said last week. We continued to listen to each other and practically try to put together something that is good for college football, good for the conferences and Notre Dame and also for the long-term health and well-being of college football.

