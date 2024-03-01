An eight-team state hockey tournament for varsity girls is held in Watertown

The Watertown Lakers varsity girls hockey team has its turn to play this weekend at Watertown's new $36 million Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, and the stakes are high.

The Lakers are the host team for the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association's varsity girls state tournament, played Friday through Sunday at the Premier Rink in the new, state-of-the-art facility.

“It's a great place. Everyone's excited about it,” said Curt Kranz, head coach of the Watertown girls. “Hosting the state tournament in the new arena will be fun. They've put together a committee and have a lot of things planned. It should be a very good state tournament this year.”

The Prairie Lakes Ice Arena opened last week and the Watertown Laker varsity boys team hosted two regular season games on Friday and Saturday. The girls have been practicing in the building since last week, but won't make their live competitive debut until the state tournament.

A state championship is on the line this weekend.

Here's what you need to know about the state tournament:

Tournament links/schedule

The tournament begins Friday at 9 a.m. with the third-seeded Mitchell Marlins (9-4-1 in SDAHA play this winter) vs. the sixth-seeded Rushmore Thunder (4-10). The second-seeded Aberdeen Cougars (11-3) will meet the seventh-seeded Sioux Center (Iowa) Storm (3-11) at 11:30 a.m., followed by the fourth-seeded Oahe Capitals (8-5-1) against the fifth-seeded top-seeded Brookings Rangers (7-7) at 2 p.m. and the top-seeded Sioux Falls Flyers (13-1) against the eighth-seeded Watertown Lakers (0-14).

Saturday's matches include consolation semifinals at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and semifinals at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The tournament concludes on Sunday with the consolation championship at 9 a.m., the third-place match at noon and the championship at 3 p.m.

Who are the teams to beat?

Sioux Falls and Aberdeen have performed the best throughout the regular season and appear to have the upper hand, but Kranz sees a tournament that is more balanced than in recent years.

Aberdeen was top seeded a year ago and 15-1 and Sioux Falls 13-2 and the No. 2 seed before the No. 3 Brookings Rangers (13-3) won the tournament by beating Sioux Falls 5-1 in the semi-finals. and avenging two regular season defeats to Aberdeen with a 2-0 win in the final.

Sioux Falls and Aberdeen split two regular-season matchups, including a 2-1 tie in the season finale that gave Sioux Falls the tournament's top seed. Most tournament teams have played close games against higher ranked teams.

“I can't tell you that I would bet money on any team. Anyone can have a bad game,” Kranz said. “In recent years there always seemed to be a dominant team, but I honestly don't think any team was exceptionally dominant this year.”

What about the host team?

The Lakers have gone 0-2 in each of the past two state tournaments and have not won a first-round game since 2014, the last time Watertown hosted the tournament. The Lakers advanced to the finals before losing 4-3 to Sioux Falls that year at Maas Ice Arena.

The odds, at least based on regular season records, don't look good for the Lakers, but they also don't show the improvement a young Watertown team has made throughout the season. The team consists of just three seniors (forward Kaelyn Melville, defenseman Rylie Redlin and goaltender Angelyn Birnell) who will conclude their Laker careers this weekend.

Last winter, the Lakers were defeated 101-41 during the regular season. This year the number has dropped to 60-21. Including 6-1 and 4-1 losses to Sioux Falls early in the season.

“We've had a lot of games this year where we were in it before we got tired and fell apart in the third period,” Kranz said.

More younger players have gained experience throughout the year, which has helped Kranz gain more confidence in throwing out a third line.

“People have to remember that the only two games we won last year were against Huron and probably 60 to 70 percent of our games were down the stretch (six goals or more down),” he said. “I think we've only had a few games this year that were really bad games. There's a lot of good teams and we've had some back and forth with some of them.”

Offensive leaders for the Lakers include freshman Harper Hendricks (eight goals, six assists), junior Janel Lloyd (5-4) and eighth-grader Emma Schlesner (5-3). Junior Rachel Skott has also led a young defensive unit.

Birnell has made 228 saves with an average of 4.25 goals against per game. Sophomore Kira Reppe has also spent a lot of time in net, recording 199 saves with a 4.16 goals-against average. Kranz said Reppe will start Friday and Birnell, the senior, will start the remaining game or games.

The goal for Watertown is to play on Sunday and that requires at least one win over the first two days.

“That would definitely be a good goal for us,” Kranz said. “We'll take it one game at a time with Sioux Falls first and see what happens.”

Other players to watch

Sioux Falls defeated league foes by a 79-16 margin and Aberdeen by 65-16. After that, things even out with Mitchell (59-43), Oahe (48-51), Brookings (37-48), Rushmore (39-61) and Sioux Center (28-81).

Leaders for the Flyers include Rylan Peska and Zoe Gorra (10 goals, 17 assists each) and Ragyn Peska (17 goals, 3 assists). Goalkeeper Sydney Fornwald scored just 1.13 goals per game with 199 saves.

The Cougars also boast a balanced offensive attack led by senior Kailyn Poppen (9 goals, 12 assists), sophomore Rachel Siefken (11-13) and junior Alyssa Roehrich (12-8). Sophomore Chloe Vikander has 199 saves and allows 1.13 goals per game.

Mitchell is the league's leading scorer for sophomore Brynlee Sabers (31 goals, 10 assists). Sophomore Makenna Tronnes scored 10 goals and eight assists with senior goalkeeper Eva Ramm (349 saves, 3.03 goals against average).

The hopes of a repeat for a young Brookings team are led by freshmen Sawyer Triplett (12 goals, 3 assists) and Kinzey Grendler (10-5). Sophomore Rorii Quam is between the pipes with 311 saves and a 3.46 goals-against average.

Other players to watch include junior Brylee Kafka (23 goals, 4 assists) and junior Sophia Peschong (271 saves) for Oahe; Evan Woods (5 goals, 7 assists), Lillie Hoffman (7 goals, 5 assists) and Claire Larson (350) saves for Rushmore; and senior Antonia Stevens (5 goals, 2 assists) and sophomore Victoria Pendegrass (401 saves) for Sioux Center.

