Nigeria claims third victory at NCF T20i





Nigeria's senior women's cricket team, the Female Yellow Greens, continued their stride in defending their title at the Nigeria Cricket Federation Womens T20i invitational tournament, with another five-wicket win against Sierra Leone at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval on Thursday, The PONS reports. Sierra Leone won the toss and elected to bat first, but their innings was met by Nigeria's superb bowling as they scored 91 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Beating the target in the second innings was quite easy for Nigeria as Leke Oyede's side produced the required 92 runs in 15 overs for the loss of five wickets. Player of the Match, Lilian Ude, was particularly a thorn in the side of the other West Africans with a superb bowling spell of four overs that also yielded four wickets. She also scored 11 runs in the second innings to walk away with the cash prize of N150,000 for the honour. It is Nigeria's third win at the four-nation tournament as they have now completed the double over their fellow West Africans, as well as another pulsating five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Rwanda on Wednesday. The win leaves Nigeria and debutants Tanzania joint top of the standings with six points each, although the Tanzanians have a better net run rate. Both leaders face each other in a potentially decisive match on Saturday, while Rwanda and Sierra Leone also play each other in the penultimate round of matches. Tanzania are the highest ranked team at the tournament having defeated Nigeria in their first meeting on Monday, but the Female Yellow Greens will take their chances against them on Saturday.

