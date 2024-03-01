Italy has imposed a four-year doping ban on French football star Paul Pogba

French star Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year football ban by Italy's anti-doping tribunal after testing positive for testosterone last August, his club Juventus said on Thursday.

A club spokesman told AFP it had been informed of the decision against the 30-year-old World Cup winner, who was provisionally suspended in September.

“We received notice from the tribunal this morning,” the spokesperson said. Italy's anti-doping agency did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP.

A source close to Pogba confirmed to AFP that he would appeal the ruling, which risks putting a premature end to his career.

It means Pogba won't be able to play again until the 2027/2028 season, by which time he will be 34.

Anti-doping prosecutors had called for a four-year ban to be imposed on the former Manchester United midfielder, who tested positive after Juventus' opening match of the Italian Serie A season against Udinese on August 20, in which he was an unused substitute.

A month later, a B sample confirmed the presence of testosterone and he has since been provisionally suspended.

Pogba's representatives said the testosterone came from a dietary supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.

The ban could have been limited to two years if Pogba had been able to prove he was not at fault, or even just a few months if the use of the drug “occurred out of competition and was not related to his level of intelligence.” performance”.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus for a second time in 2022 after six years at United, was a key member of the France team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring in the final against Croatia.

His positive doping test came as he tried to put behind him a difficult first season at Juve, in which he struggled with fitness problems and made just 10 appearances, while injury also saw him miss France's defense of the World Cup in Qatar.

He made two substitute appearances for Juventus at the start of this season before being suspended.

Attempted extortion

Meanwhile, Pogba, who was a youth player at Le Havre before first moving to Old Trafford in 2009 at the age of 16, has suffered from off-field problems.

An investigation is underway in France into an extortion attempt against him in March 2022, during which his home in the Paris suburbs was broken into.

Two intruders allegedly held Pogba against his will and demanded 13 million euros (at current rates).

Pogba's older brother Mathias is one of the suspects involved in the case, along with childhood friends of the family.

His contract with Juventus, worth a reported eight million euros ($8.7 million) per season, runs until 2026.

However, since the announcement of the positive test, he has been unable to train and Juve have suspended payment of his salary.

Pogba made just a handful of appearances during his first spell in England before becoming a star at Juve between 2012 and 2016.

During that time, he won four consecutive Serie A titles and played in the Juventus team that lost to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final.

He returned to United in 2016 for €105 million, a world record fee at the time, and won the Europa League and League Cup in his first season back under Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has won 91 caps for France and played in the team that reached the 2016 European Championship final before winning the World Cup two years later.

(AFP)