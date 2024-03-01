a game against Minnetonka for its first state hockey berth

Chanhassen's Chase: Today's story is the fourth in an occasional Star Tribune series following the Chanhassen Storm as they attempt to reach their first boys state hockey tournament. Tap here for the first story in the series. Tap here for the second story in the series. Tap here for the third story in the series.

If Chanhassen's Tyler Smith had been in charge, he would have gone from the Storm's first Prep Bowl championship season straight to hockey. Teammates and coaches urged him to put on the brakes and let his injured shoulder heal.

Smith followed the advice. The senior forward believed delayed gratification was the way to go, especially after a broken collarbone made him a spectator in the 2023 postseason as hockey teammates rushed to the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game. Minnetonka won the match 2-1 after extra time.

Smith's first game back, against Minnetonka in December, resulted in another overtime loss.

“It was a big game, so I had some of my legs down,” Smith said. “But by the second period I was kind of dead.”

An even bigger game beckons Thursday, the one that has haunted the Storm this season, the one that could land them in Minnesota's grand, mystical boys' hockey state tournament for the first time.

It's the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game, starting at 7 p.m

The venue is neutral, Edina's Braemar Arena.

The opponent is Minnetonka again.

This time around, the Skippers are an undefeated defending state tournament champion. And this time, Chanhassen's players and coaches hope to use the psychological advantage the Skippers (25-0-2) have against them.

“We come in without any pressure,” Smith said. “We basically have nothing to lose, and they have everything to lose.”

Parallels exist between this Minnetonka team and the 2019 version. At the time, the defending state champions agreed to be the stars of 'Dream. State,” a six-part behind-the-scenes documentary that lasted a season and ended with an unexpected blow in the semifinal loss to Holy Family Catholic.

'A drive to come back'

Chanhassen coach Sean Bloomfield tempered his opinion on which team faces more pressure heading into Thursday's game. There were 17 seniors dressed for the Section 2 semifinal against Shakopee and that's a lot of hearts on the line for the championship game.

“It's a big game for us too,” Bloomfield said. “The experience of being so close and not getting in is a big reason why a lot of guys came back. They had the drive to get back to that moment this year.”

And here it is. Minnetonka's triumph in this game last season set in motion the Skippers' state tournament championship for the second time on the mountain in five seasons. Chanhassen, meanwhile, braced for a mass exodus of players that would never materialize. A talented roster remained intact for another opportunity to appear at a state tournament for the first time in program history.

The season so far has brought success and some teachable moments. Chanhassen (22-5) snapped a 12-game winning streak before falling 2-0 at home to Benilde-St. Margaret's.

“We were angry as coaches, but the players recognized it too,” Bloomfield said. “They knew their mental toughness had to be stronger.”

Immediately after a potential Storm goal was disallowed, two players collided at center ice and inadvertently created a 2-on-1 rush for Benilde-St. Margaret needs to be converted into a goal. After the game, the coaches took comfort in knowing the players realized a bigger lesson.

“They understood that they couldn't experience the highs and lows of the game,” Bloomfield said. “I liked our chances in the playoffs more after that loss than before.”

“It humbled us a little bit,” Smith said. “We put some good film on it and we changed our mentality coming into the playoffs.”

Gavin Uhlenkamp, ​​recently named a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award, gave Chanhassen a 1-0 lead in the section semifinal against Shakopee just 59 seconds into the game. But the Sabers answered in the second period. Caden Lee scored his team-leading 24th goal and restored a one-goal lead in the third period until Shakopee tied the game. A second goal from Uhlenkamp put the Storm ahead and stayed in the 4-2 win. He and Jack Christ have each scored 22 goals this season.

“If not because of what we went through in the game against Benilde, who knows how our sectional semifinal against Shakopee turns out,” Bloomfield said.

The moment comes

Last year, Chanhassen took the No. 1 seed into the championship game against Minnetonka. This year's No. 2 Storm will decide on Thursday how big the gap is between the section's two top teams.

“We have been favored in most games this year and it is the other team that is putting the big pressure,” Bloomfield said. “It'll be interesting to experience the opposite, where we're now the underdogs. And I think our guys are excited about that.”

Uhlenkamp thinks his men are ready.

“We will have a game plan, but we have to focus on being the best version of ourselves and that will give us the best chances against them,” Uhlenkamp said. “I believe they definitely have more to lose. But we're also all seniors. It could be our last game if we don't play it, so there's some pressure.”

