NFL Combine: 10 prospects who will impact fantasy football in 2024

It's NFL Scouting Combine week in Indianapolis, and for all those who call it the underwear Olympics or something even less flattering, this is one of the biggest weeks on the NFL calendar. It's especially important for fantasy managers who like to invest draft picks in rookies in a league that's getting younger and younger every year.

This could impact the plethora of mock drafts that will continue to appear between now and the first pick of the real draft on April 27. Players will rise or fall in the rankings depending on how fast or slow they run in one of the many events taking place in Indianapolis.

This rookie class is loaded at two of the most important skill positions, so this area highlights some of the quarterbacks and wide receivers who could be real fantasy contributors in the 2024 season. Tight End clearly features top talent, while this running back crop is considered a step down from last year's class, which featured two first-rounders.

Because the running back position is still so important, one player is highlighted below Matt Harmon and JJ Zachariason said this on the NFL Combine Primer episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Showthere are about six players clustered together and can be drafted one after the other at the end of April, probably on Day 2.

But before that happens, there are still several more miles to cover, and it only feels a little like they're being done in 40-yard increments. In the meantime, here are 10 prospects that fantasy managers should know about and will be hearing a lot about in the coming days.

watching Williams, there really is no game that is ever dead as long as it is upright. He was chased out of the pocket early and often this season, often playing off the schedule. And often made them look easy. He has a great deep ball and hits his receivers with regular passes.

The compliments to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are just unfair. It's no secret that he'll go with the first or second pick in the draft. The good news is that the teams placed there now have some good receivers with whom he can make beautiful music. After passing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in his 2022 Heisman-winning season, Williams went for only 3,633 yards and 30 scores (in two fewer games).

Quarterbacks are always scrutinized leading up to the draft. Just look at some of the highlights. The child can play.

Maye saw a drop in production of over 700 passing yards (4,321 to 3,608) from 2022 to 2023, due in part to the loss of wide receiver Josh Downs to the NFL. Still, the passing talent is evident as you watch Maye throw footballs on a rope and hit receivers. He may have the strongest arm of the group. However, he is a true pocket passer, as he never rushed for more than 184 yards in any of his seasons as a starter. There are very good receivers in Chicago and Washington, not so much in New England at No. 3.

The talent is there, but is he more Justin Herbert or Will Levis?

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner put together a stunning display with the ball to spare 600 total yards 372 passing and 234 rushing and five touchdowns against Florida. He had two other games totaling more than 500 yards in a season that sometimes mimicked video game numbers. He burned college football and especially SEC defenses with a total of 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns. Daniels has a strong and accurate arm that he can put to good use with two wide receivers set to join him in his first-round draft.

Daniels has playmaking skills outside the pocket, with an aggressive running style that has resulted in some hard hits at times. Anthony Richardson's cautionary tale better be drilled into Daniels so he can prioritize sliding and running out of bounds. However, the talent package is enormous.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

It almost seems unfair to watch Harrison glides through secondaries with relative ease. He's a long strider, so it's deceptive how fast he is… except when he keeps running away from defenders on long touchdown receptions. At 6-foot-4, he's much taller than his Hall of Fame father, Marvin Sr., but he's just as smooth. Harrison surpassed 1,200 yards receiving and catching 14 touchdowns each of the past two seasons, even with a quarterback downgrade last season when he was named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. Any team that drafts him expects a No. 1 wide receiver. For fantasy managers, the hope is that he gets a quality quarterback who can unlock Harrison's superhuman abilities.

Odunze, the NCAA leader in receiving yards with 1,640, has the size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and speed that teams covet out of an alpha receiver. He is physical and uses his size to win against college defenders who were outmatched against him. Daniel Jeremiah and our friend Matt Harmon are both incredibly high on Odunze, and the college football universe got to see his skills in a few College Football Playoff games. Fans of the Chargers, Giants and Bears are all hoping to head to Rome in late April.

With Daniels, Nabers and the next receiver, it's no wonder LSU scored under 30 points in only two of 13 games and no fewer than 24 in any game. Nabers is very much in the tradition of recent LSU star receivers JaMarr Chase and Justin Jefferson. He has great hands and is very smooth. At 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, he looks a lot like Chase. He can do anything on a football field, with great hands and a smooth running style that leads to a lot of YAC. His 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns played a big role in boosting Daniels to the Heisman Trophy. Many current drafts have him going shortly after Harrison.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Standing 6-foot-4 with great jumping ability, it's easy to understand why Thomas received basketball scholarships to play at Florida and Texas A&M. He uses his gifts so well and goes into the air to get balls that defenders can't even dream of. Thomas led the NCAA with 17 touchdown receptions and had six games over 100 yards. Against Ole Miss, he caught eight balls for 124 yards and three scores, completely outplaying defensive backs. He scored in 10 of LSU's 13 games. Thomas is another great wide receiver with a combination of size and speed that could reward teams that miss out on the big three earlier in the first round.

Another big target is Coleman, who was also a high school basketball star and played hoops at Michigan State before joining the Seminoles. That athleticism is especially evident on jump balls, and he had his share of that grabs with one hand, making it look easy.

However, for someone so talented, his on-field production was uneven. He had 11 touchdowns, but only caught 50 balls for 658 yards. Coleman might just jump out of the building in the vertical jump at the combine, but plenty of attention will be paid to how fast he runs the 40. If it's fast, he'll climb draft boards too.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Wright, one of the leaders of what has been described as a tepid running back class, showed strength between the tackles and speed to turn 25.7% of his runs are on plays of more than 10 yards. With just 368 collegiate rushing attempts, the yardage is low on Wright. He could break out as an early-down back for NFL teams, as he only caught 22 balls in the passing game last year. The landing spot will be huge for Wright and so many other backs called up on Day 2. With so much turmoil in the NFL, the free agent class is filled with talent. Wright could serve on one of many committees.

The most anticipated tight end since Kyle Pitts three years ago, Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain after three consecutive 100-yard rushing games last season. He underwent cord surgery and has performed unevenly in the last three games, but the excitement for him is palpable. He's built the same way as George Kittle and plays with the same ferocity. He makes leaping grabs and then rushes into defenders for extra yards. Bowers is positioned all over the field and is both an offensive weapon and a traditional tight end.

After Sam LaPorta's big fantasy season, Bowers will look to raise the bar for rookie tight ends.