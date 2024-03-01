Sports
Moyne's Paddy Doyle wins Tipp Volunteer in Sport Award
Federation of Irish Sport hosts 32 County Award Ceremonies, supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sport Partnerships
The Federation of Irish Sport has recognized the recipients of the 2023 Volunteers in Sports Awards, celebrating their dedication and volunteering of their time locally to make sport happen.
Proudly supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships, the dedicated volunteers from across the country were honored at an awards ceremony where special guest speaker Minister Thomas Byrne, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Physical Education, presented the 32 provincial awards.
In addition to the 32 provincial individuals recognized, Eoin Kelly from Beech Hill Table Tennis Club in Co. Cork the overall Outstanding Volunteer Award. His exceptional impact on the development of the sport of table tennis made him stand out as a worthy winner this year. Eoin has helped grow Para table tennis in Munster, especially for players with an intellectual disability (ID). Table tennis players with ID play in classification 11 at the Paralympic Games. Grade 11 players were not classified in Ireland by the Ireland Paralympic Games, and thus could not play in international competition. Eoin has been instrumental in changing this by introducing ID player classification to table tennis in Ireland. As Chairman of the Munster Table Tennis Association (mainstream and para players), Eoin has helped the sport grow again in Waterford, Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Co. Cork.
The crucial role of volunteers in promoting sports participation and community development cannot be underestimated or taken for granted. The economic significance of volunteering has an estimated value of €1.5 billion per year to the Irish economy. This figure underlines the immense social and economic benefits that flow from the invaluable contributions of volunteers to the Irish sporting landscape.
Minister Thomas Byrne noted during his speech; Volunteers are the backbone of Irish sport and I am pleased that their vital contribution is being recognized and celebrated by these awards. As Minister for Sport, I am acutely aware of the challenges associated with volunteering and recently welcomed the publication of the Sport Ireland Policy on Volunteering in Sport, which sets out an ambitious vision for a sports sector with the best volunteer culture in the world. The success of Irish sport would not be possible without the many thousands of volunteers who willingly give up their time every week, in every part of Ireland, to help others enjoy their sport and I would like to thank every volunteer for their valuable contribution.
Federation CEO Mary OConnor commented; We are delighted to bring together the 2023 Volunteers in Sport Awards recipients from across the country to receive their awards from Minister Byrne today. Without this army of volunteers in clubs across the country, we wouldn't have the level of grassroots participation we have today. It's important to take this time out and show our appreciation to the many unsung heroes of sports. Today we heard how sport can have such a meaningful and positive impact on our physical and mental health. And these volunteers are the channel to provide that benefit.
Commenting on the announcement of the winners list, Head of Sport, Louth LSP, Louth County Council and judging panel member Graham Russell said: The 2023 Volunteers in Sport Awards serves as a reminder of the power of volunteering in sport, with individuals are celebrated. whose unwavering dedication enriches lives, strengthens communities and encourages a culture of active living. It has been hugely rewarding to hear the stories shared here today, how sport breaks down barriers, significantly benefits both our physical and mental wellbeing and is a means to drive inclusivity and participation for all ages, abilities and demographics.
See below for the full list of County Award recipients.
For more information, please visit www.volunteersinsport.ie
COMPLETE LIST OF VOLUNTEERS IN COUNTY SPORTS AWARDS 2023 RECIPIENTS
Antrim – Cathryn Watson, Ballymoney Hockey Club
Armagh-Ciarn Maguire, O'Hanlon's LGFA
Carlow – Stephen Dargan, Carlow FC
Cavan – Fidelma Sheridan, Cumann Na Banscol Cavan & Erne Eagles Rounders Club
Clare – Claire Cuddihy, Clare Comets Basketball Club and Ennis Raptors Basketball Club
Cork – Eoin Kelly, Beech Hill Table Tennis Club
Derry – Micky Duddy, Ring Boxing Club
Donegal – Damien Devine, fishermen from the Deele community
Down – Arnold Morgan, Banbridge Table Tennis Club
Dublin City – Henry Gillanders, Mount Pleasant LTC
Dublin
Dn Laoghaire – Rathdown – Matt Hanlon, Dalkey Devils Volleyball Club
Dublin Fingal – Nuala McGarrity, Fencing Ireland
Dublin South – Amanda Spencer, Jobstown Boxing Club
Fermanagh – Ian Ross, Enniskillen Rugby Club
Galway – Tony Stephens, Claregalway GAA Club
Kerry – Lorcan Murphy, Iveragh Athletics Club
Kildare – RoyBaker, Irish martial arts and kickboxing Ireland
Kilkenny – Ashley Godden, Kilkenny Swimming Club
Laois – Jackie Byrne, Mountrath St Fintans GAA
Leitrim – Mary McMorrow, Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club
Limerick – Wanda Dwane, Mungret St Pauls GAA Club
Longford – Ben McCormack, Ballymahon Vocational School
Louth – Fintan Cooper, Glen Magic Football Club
Mayo – Phelim Halligan, Claremorris Ultimate Kickboxing Club
Meath – David Quin, Dunshaughlin Youths Football Club
Monaghan – Una Forde, Monaghan Harps GAA
Offaly – John Corboy, Birr Town FC
Roscommon – Philip Gordan, Lough Ree Angling hub
Sligo – Simon Cavanagh, GAA Handball
Tipperary – Paddy Doyle, Moyne Athletic Club
Tyrone – Rachel McBride, riding for disabled Omagh
Waterford – Sally Kavanagh, Waterford Hockey Club
Westmeath – Nuala Lawlor, Shoot 'n Stars Special Olympics
Wexford – Martin Moylan, Dunbrody Archers
Wicklow – Ruth McDonagh, Bray Hockey Club
