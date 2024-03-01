WBB: Cowgirls take first D1 and SLC win of the season





Next game: Nicholls 2-3-2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon ESPN+ March 02 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Nicholls History LAKE CHARLESMcNeese women's basketball picked up its first Division I and Southland Conference win of the season, snapping a 16-game losing streak with a 72-64 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night. McNeese (5-24, 1-15 SLC) placed four players in double figures Mireia Japes She led all players with 23 points, scoring her second straight game with 23 points. Yespes scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half. Emilia Tenbrock chipped with 16 wile Azjah Reeves added 14, including 11 in the first half. Julia Puente the match ended with 12. Clara Rosini pulled down a career-high of 13 rebounds, 12 of which came on the defensive end. The Cowgirls led 38-24 at halftime and held HCU (6-21, 1-15 SLC) to eight points in the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 21-8 in the quarter. HCU outscored McNeese 40-34 in the second half. McNeese finished the game shooting 41.7 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from behind the arc and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. HCU shot 36.5 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free throw line. Both teams score 30 of their points in the paint. The Cowgirls conclude their home schedule against Nicholls at 1 p.m 1st Quarter

Azjah Reeves Made drove the length of the court for a layup as time expired to give McNeese a 17-16 lead in the first quarter. Reeves scored 11 of the Cowgirls' 17 points in the quarter. Reeves' 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the quarter gave McNeese the lead.

The quarter featured nine lead changes 2nd quarter McNeese opened the quarter on a 14-6 run and made four of five attempts midway through the quarter to extend the lead to 31-20

McNeese held a 38-24 lead at halftime, its largest of the half

Yespes scored 13 points in the second quarter

McNeese shot 45.5 percent from the field (15-33) and three-point range (5-11) and 75.0 percent (3-4) from the free throw line

The Cowgirls had just five turnovers in the first half and outscored HCU 20-16 3rd quarter HCU outscored McNeese 17-14 in the quarter and held its largest lead of the game (15 points).

Had a 52-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter

HCU cut the lead to 10 points (44-34), but five straight points from the Cowgirls increased the lead back to 15. 4th quarter HCU has cut its lead to single digits several times this quarter

The Cowgirls extended the lead back to 10 points (64-54) after two free throws from Yespes and two from Tenbrock after a technical foul by HCU

HCU cut the lead to four points (64-60) with 1:54 to play and then conceded with 1:20 to play

Leading 66-62, McNeese closed the game on a 6-2 run, with four of the six points coming from the free throw line. The other two points came from a layup from Boston Berry with 28 seconds left to play McNEESE NOTES Picked up his first D1 and Southland Conference win of the season

He broke a 16-match losing streak

The win was the first since the 93-46 victory over Centenary on December 14, 2023

Four Cowgirls scored in double figures

Mireia Japes led all players with 23 points, her second straight game scoring 23 points

Emilia Tenbrock scored 16, Azjah Reeves 914), and Julia Puente (12)

Clara Rosini pulled down a career-high of 13 rebounds, 12 of which came on the defensive end

