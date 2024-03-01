Sports
New Zealand vs Australia: Black Caps deliver some spooky cricket on day two of the first Test at Basin Reserve
After months of anticipation and optimism from thousands of spectators, the Black Caps delivered some of their scariest cricket in a decade.
New Zealand ended day two of the first Test tonight hoping for another miracle, having woken up this morning with greater ambitions of a rare win over Australia.
The tourists started at 279-9 in the Basin Reserve. The hosts had a good argument to hold on to the lead. Then the match played out, in two unseemly sessions, as so often happens when these teams meet.
A record 10th wicket stand; a ruinous collision in the middle of the field; two in-form hitters falling for ducks; another two leave in as many deliveries.
Suddenly the Black Caps were 29-5, still 354 runs behind the defending world champions, and any plan for a series victory had all but failed.
But not completely. Not after Glenn Phillips had counter-blasted with 71 off 70 balls to help his side stagger to 179, before Tim Southee removed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to leave Australia 13-2 at stumps.
And not after what happened in Wellington last summer, when the home side were similarly floundering and were forced to follow England, only to stage an unlikely comeback that culminated in a miraculous one-point win.
New Zealand on that occasion started their second innings trailing by 226 runs. This time, as the tourists shunned the follow-on, they fell 204 behind and spoiled a first session in which they were outplayed by a last-wicket pair.
Much credit went to Cameron Green, who led an exhibition for batting in such conditions as he converted a day one century into a new Test best of 174no. Josh Hazlewood also acquitted himself well as he made 22, his highest score in eight years.
But the Black Caps were sloppy in execution and deprived of imagination, allowing Green to do as he pleased as frustration steadily grew.
After the No. 4 cracked a pair of sixes and Hazlewood crossed early boundaries, Southee quickly positioned fielders on the leg-side boundary while instructing his bowlers to go short.
Whatever the benefits of that tactic at home on what had been a useful track when bowling to No. 11, the attack was unable to execute it.
Instead of building pressure, let alone taking a wicket, the bowlers sent their bouncers well over the batters and, in Scott Kuggeleijn's case, even to the boundary. New Zealand conceded a total of 20 wides and 41 extras, the third most they had allowed in Test history.
Overs proceeded in a numbingly predictable pattern: Green started batting, delivered a single, ignored a short ball, collected a boundary and eased his way to the other end to do it all again.
After lunch was postponed and the hosts' misery spread, Matt Henry finally ended the innings by catching Hazlewood to finish with his second five-wicket haul in Tests.
The 10th-wicket stand had reached 116, surpassing the previous best by any country against New Zealand – the 114 infamously set by Australians Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie in 2004.
Demoralized that day by two tailenders scoring half-centuries, the Black Caps suddenly collapsed to 76 all out. And history seemed to repeat itself as a miserable first session was followed by an embarrassing second.
Tom Latham's dismissal before the fifth over by Mitchell Starc was poor but not shocking; the opener is approaching a year without a Test half-century.
Shocking was what happened next, when Kane Williamson followed three centuries in four innings against South Africa by running for nil from his second ball, calling for a single that wasn't there and colliding with Will Young.
Rachin Ravindra, a double centurion last month, also fell for a three-ball duck, bringing a premature end to his first Test innings in his hometown.
Daryl Mitchell was a rare wicket thanks to good bowling and a catch to Pat Cummins, while the next ball Will Young tickled Mitch Marsh around the corner to the keeper.
Phillips and Tom Blundell at least offered some fight, although the former was fortunate to escape two edges early in his innings. The pair added 84 off 86 balls before Blundell was caught close to Nathan Lyon.
The innings was then capped by a kamikaze mission from Kuggeleijn, whose selection was touted by New Zealand as strengthening the batting. With Phillips needing as many strokes as possible, the Test novice survived an lbw scream from Lyon's first ball before dancing down the wicket and sending a simple catch straight to deep midwicket.
With the tail wrapped up, Southee looked to have ended the day with some positive moments but lost Lyon at third slip from Henry's final ball. It was a much more fitting ending.
|
