New Pac-12 commissioner 'adjustable' to College Football Playoff expansion, but insists on 'reasonable access'

New Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould faces an uphill climb. As the Pac-12 fought for survival and transitioned from ex-commissioner George Kliavkoff, the College Football Playoff reworked its format from a “6+6” model to a “5+7” model that removes one automatic bid of the 12-team field for an extra large spot. That puts Oregon State and Washington State, the remaining members of the Pac-12, in a vulnerable position.

Speaking to the media for the first time since taking power earlier in February, Gould discussed some of the most immediate challenges as she enters a conference that will have to fight for its survival over the next two years.

Entry into the College Football Playoff is at the top of Gould's docket, in big, bold letters. Since Oregon State and Washington State, the remaining schools that make up the nominal 'Pac-2', cannot compete for a conference championship, they must compete for an 'at-large' spot to even have a hope of making it to the play-offs. . Gould did not underestimate the importance of ensuring the Pac-12 is represented in the CFP discussion based on its on-court merits and maintaining its fair share of revenue sharing under the current playoff contract.

“Our collective job as leadership of the College Football Playoff is to ensure, whatever plan it is, that we have a plan that is adaptable and flexible to the changing times we find ourselves in,” Gould said.

However, more changes could be in store. There is already momentum for further expansion, with 14- and 16-team formats leading the discussions. Word has it that the SEC and the Big Ten arepushing for three conference-exclusive auto bids each in a potential fourteen-team playoff, which would limit options for conferences that may not have as much say in the current power structure.

Gould is not necessarily against further expansion, although there are some comments to be made.

“For me, there is magic between 12, 14 or 16,” Gould said. “As you can imagine, the devil is in the details, the format, the schedule. We have to continue to make sure that we protect the academic obligations of the student-athletes, that we talk about the impact on the bowl system… . “In my opinion, we have a very healthy college football product that has more depth and more equality than ever before. I think if the economics and other considerations support a larger field, then it's something we should talk about.”

Whatever the format, Gould pushed for Oregon State and Washington State to have “reasonable access based on what they earn competitively on the field.”

Above all, Gould must secure a future for the two schools she currently chairs. The Pac-12 essentially has a two-year grace period before removing its status as a conference. Gould's contract with the conference coincides with that window.

The Pac-12 has a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West for 2024, with an option to continue through the 2025 season to allow Washington State and Oregon State to fill out a 12-game schedule. The Beavers and Cougars are not eligible for the Mountain West Championship Game; it's a temporary solution as the Pac-12 explores other options.

Mergers have not been an unknown idea between the Mountain West and Pac-12 in the past. Regardless of the route, however, it will be a challenge for the Pac-12 to maintain that autonomy status as the balance of power shifts.

“We have programs on these two campuses that compete at the highest level,” Gould said. “I wanted to be the leader who fought for those student athletes and their future.”