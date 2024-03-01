CEO of Elite Pro Basketball opens up about EPBL and EWPBL promise

Franchise sports have become a mainstream mainstay in India since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008. The success of IPL gave rise to franchise leagues in other sports; Indian Super League (Football), Pro Kabaddi, Premier Badminton League, Ultimate Table Tennis League and many more. Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO, EPBL & EWPBL

For basketball, we have the Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL) and Elite Women's Pro Basketball League (EWPBL). What is striking is that there is no category for men, but also a competition for women. While things have been completely bad for the franchise league since its inception in 2022, the league was also issued a warning by the Basketball Federation of India last year for hosting an 'unauthorized event'. It came as no surprise to basketball fans in India as the BFI has issued similar circulars for other leagues in the past. The federation is also known for their internal politics and inability to promote the sport in India.

Although still in its infancy, the franchise-based league has a lot of promise and is currently led by Sunny Bhandarkar, the CEO of Elite Pro Basketball. In an interview, Bhandarkar explained why basketball is not a popular sport in India and also took on BFI.

1. Why do you think basketball is not as popular as a professional sport in India despite the presence of many NBA fans in the country?

Basketball is not yet popular as a professional sport due to the lack of a roadmap, a platform or to put it more simply, basketball cannot be practiced as a profession unless and until they have their own ecosystem of basketball. That's why a professional basketball league is needed. We are here to bridge the gap between the players and the ability to make a living while playing basketball. This would greatly increase the level of play and allow the athletes to focus solely on better performance, knowing that their hard work will not be in vain.

Until now, players have had to drop the ball to make a living. We are here to create jobs, professional and security for them, allowing them to continue practicing basketball.

2. Do you think the BFI is responsible for the lack of popularity of basketball in India?

We do not want to blame any federation or association for the inability to make basketball successful so far, but would encourage them to allow their athletes to play in private tournaments as this raises the level of play and in turn allows the federations to utilize better skills of the athletes to perform on par with the other countries.

Basketball is a successful business not only in the US, but also in China, Europe and Australia, to name a few. There is no reason why an athlete should be prevented from playing in a competition.

3. Do you think EPBL and EWPBL can reach the popularity of maybe IPL or ISL in the near future? Why do you think people still don't know about these two competitions?

We are 100% sure that the IPL will continue to grow and become a mammoth, but the law of plenty states that there is no doubt that other sports will also flourish in a country of approximately 1.4 billion people.

Nowadays, almost everyone knows and is confronted with a basketball court in their area or at school. People have a vague idea of ​​how the game works and often play recreationally.

What we think is needed to make it work is to offer something bigger than basketball, which is just extracurricular, and give the elite players a platform from which the next generation can be inspired and pursue the same roadmap.

In the US, every college player knows that if he plays well, he will be picked up by a esteemed university with full scholarships, and if a college player plays well, he will be called up to the G league or the Pros.

Today. in India, there is no such roadmap that allows an ordinary school player to take up the sport as a career option.

4. Do you plan to develop at the grassroots level? This is very weak in India for basketball right now or is it just a commercial project for you?

We are working on setting up our own academies by next month and starting a collegiate tournament in over 8 cities where we will pick up the best players to polish them, train them in advanced coaching camps in India and in the United States of America.

Additionally, we recently announced our own developmental league, the UBL (Uprising Basketball League), where more players will have the opportunity to play at a highly competitive level. The talented athletes are picked up to move on to the EPBL and EWPBL.

So, a whole ecosystem will be created for Indian basketball.

5. Has the BFI provided support?

No, BFI has not supported us so far, despite many efforts. The players who came forward to compete as professionals faced a lot of backlash and letters banning them from playing.

However, we will continue to move forward and continue to do what is best for the athletes.