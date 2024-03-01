Pre-Season Tour 2024 presented by Hilton

Lancashire Cricket is pleased to announce that the Club will embark on a pre-season tour to the UAE and India next week, as both the Men's and Thunder squads intensify their preparations for the 2024 season, presented by long-standing official club partner, Hilton.

On Thursday, March 7, Lancashire Lightning and Thunder will travel side-by-side to the UAE for the first leg of the tour, with both sides training, playing and participating in commercial events alongside various official club partners in Dubai.

Both teams will depart for India from Monday, March 11, where they will be based in Bangalore, for further warm-weather training, including net sessions, practice scenarios and pre-season preparations, to prepare both teams for Dale Benkenstein's first seasons and Chris Reads. being in charge.

Further details, including the announcement of both tour teams and confirmation of fixtures for the 2024 pre-season tour, will be confirmed shortly – with several matches to be broadcast live on LancsTV.

In addition, while in Bangalore, the Club will host an evening with Lancashire Cricket in association with the British Deputy High Commission on Wednesday, March 13. The evening will consist of a travel industry networking event in partnership with Visit Britan and Marketing Manchester – including a business panel with Lancashire Chairman and CEO of the British Olympic Association Andy Anson OBE, and a cricket panel with Lancashire's IPL and international players.

Guests will include local dignitaries and business leaders at the networking event which focuses on Manchester as a tourism destination and how it can actively support ambitions for a wider trade deal between Britain and India – ahead of the India Men cricket team playing at Emirates Old Trafford during the coming years.

Lancashire Lightning and Thunder return to Britain on Friday, March 22. The Club would like to thank official partners Emirates, Hilton and Sportsbreaks.com for their continued support of the annual pre-season tour.

Men's Captain Keaton Jennings said: The pre-season tour is always a highlight and something we all look forward to as it marks the start of the season and a first chance of the year for us to get outside and train together as a team in warm weather.

We always thoroughly enjoy our time in Dubai with its world-class facilities and spending quality time with our global brand partners who do so much to support the wider club and cricket programmes. It is very exciting to also have the extra leg to Bangalore as it will be a new destination with a new set of challenges for many of our squad.

As always, we are proud that Lancashire Cricket is leading the way by sending both the men's and women's teams on tour together and we are extremely grateful to Hilton for their additional support.

Thunder Captain Ellie Threlkeld commented: For the third year in a row we are incredibly excited to be going on a joint Lancashire Lightning and Thunder pre-season tour.

A lot of the Thunder team, including myself, have been away over the winter, so it's really nice that we'll all be on tour together again with the new season just around the corner.

I would like to echo Keaton's comments about Hilton; their support for the Thunder program has been incredible and we can't thank them enough for everything they do.

