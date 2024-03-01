



With four non-conference dates already announced, including the return of the Rocky Mountain Showdown to Fort Collins for the first time since 1996, the rest of the picture became clearer Thursday when the Mountain West announced additional dates for its 2024 football schedule. The additional dates for the seven-plus-one Mountain West schedule also provide two bye weeks for the Rams this season. Colorado State opens the 2024 season on the road at Texas (Aug. 31) before a three-game homestand with Northern Colorado (Sept. 7), Colorado (Sept. 14) and UTEP (Sept. 21). After a break on September 28, the Rams will play their final non-conference game of the season at Oregon State on October 5. After that there are seven league games in the next eight weeks. Conference highlights include two home games in October and two in November, including the Border War vs. Wyoming on November 16. Themed games, including Ag Day, State Pride and Homecoming and Family Weekend, are included in the full schedule below. The schedule now enters its final stages as television selections are made by the league's partners: CBS and Fox. Fans should note that dates are still subject to change based on television orders. The starting times can be announced after the television selections. 2024 season tickets for sale For the first time in program history, the Rams have seven guaranteed home games and season tickets for 2024, including Colorado and Wyoming, are on sale. It will also be Colorado's first visit to Fort Collins since 1996, and the first time since 1996 that Colorado State will host Wyoming and Colorado in the same season. Season tickets for the full seven-game schedule start at just $270. 2024 Football Schedule August 31 in Texas

September 7 Northern Colorado (AG Day)

September 14 Colorado (Green Out)

September 21 UTEP (State Pride/Faculty and Staff Appreciation)

Oct. 5 at Oregon State

October 12 San Jose State*

October 19 at Air Force*

October 26 New Mexico* (homecoming and family weekend)

November 2 in Nevada*

November 16, Wyoming*

November 23 at Fresno State*

November 30 Utah State* (Senior Day) Partnership announcement Every year, Colorado State's content team looks for a fun way to announce the football schedule, and 2024 was no different. The team partnered with the Colorado State University Collar Scholars club, a student-run club founded in 2016 that helps raise puppies into capable service dogs for Canine Companions through their Puppy Raising Program. The club brought 12 dogs and puppies to Canvas Stadium for a video shoot assigned to each opponent on the schedule. For more information about the club, please visit the club website here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://csurams.com/news/2024/2/29/complete-2024-football-schedule-announced

