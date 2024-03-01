Gauff, Jabeur, Vondrousova and Ostapenko join growing field in Stuttgart





Four more Top 10 players have joined the star-studded field at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. This past week, the tournament announced that Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko will appear at the WTA 500 indoor clay court event, which starts on April 15. “First of all, [Gauff is] a player I like to watch, said Markus Gnthardt,the tournament director of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. And second, we will host all four reigning Grand Slam champions. “Ours is one of the nicest players on the Tour[,] the fans love her, said Anke Huber, the former world number 4 and the operational tournament director of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Jelena has started the year well and is always good for a surprise. The fact that Marketa, the Wimbledon champion, will be back in Stuttgart is a tribute to our tournament. Reigning US Open champion Gauff will compete in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the third year in a row. The world number 3 and 2022 Roland Garros finalist plans to start her clay court season in Stuttgart. Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur has gone deep in each of her two previous appearances in Stuttgart. She reached the quarter-finals on her tournament debut in 2022, but went one better last year, reaching the semi-finals before retiring against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova makes her first appearance in Stuttgart since 2022, when she lost to Jabeur in the first round. Vondrousova has avenged that loss several times since, including defeating Jabeur for last year's Wimbledon title. Ostapenko will be in Stuttgart for the sixth time in her career; last year she lost to Jabeur in the second round. Ostapenko's best career result at the event was a quarterfinal finish in 2018, the year after she won Roland Garros. Gauff, Vondrousova and Ostapenko have increased the number of Grand Slam champions already in the field from four to seven. They join fellow major champions Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Angelique Kerber and Emma Raducanu as early entrants. Swiatek is the two-time defending Stuttgart champion, while Kerber also won the title on home soil, in 2015 and 2016. Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka has also come very close to winning the title in Stuttgart. because I finished second every time for the past three years. The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was first played in Filderstadt in 1978 and has been held at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart since 2006. Since moving to Stuttgart, other former champions include Justine Henin, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Ashleigh Barty. . Champions Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Stuttgart 2023



