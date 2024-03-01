Where should Marat Khusnutdinov fall in the Wild pecking order? -Minnesota Wild

Marat Khusnutdinov's countdown is officially over. As of Wednesday, the skilled Russian forward who the Minnesota Wild took in the second round of the 2020 draft has signed an NHL contract.

So what now? First, Khusnutdinov must jump through the hoops necessary to bring an international player to the United States. Work visas, immigration processing and all the other labyrinthine bureaucracies the government creates to slow the flow of talented KHLers to help the State of Hockey win a Stanley Cup. Once that's all done, Khusnutdinov will have to join the team, and he'll probably have to play somewhere.

The Athletics Michael Russo quotes GM Bill Guerin who expects his newcomer “help usHowever, Guerin gave himself and coach John Hynes some leeway if Hynes doesn't let Khusnutdinov crack the lineup. It makes sense for Guerin to be cautious about expecting Khusnutdinov to play, as it's quite difficult to crack the Minnesota Wild. setup now.

Three weeks ago, Guerin publicly communicated to Adam Beckman that his recent call “his chanceto prove he belonged in the NHL. Instead, Beckman didn't get a smidgen of ice time. Despite scoring six goals and eight points in nine games since Minnesota brought him back to the AHL, there's no whisper that Beckman is “his get a chance” ” soon.

Meanwhile, Mason Shaw is still waiting for his chance in the NHL. Minnesota signed Shaw on February 15 after he scored four goals and seven points for the Iowa Wild following his fourth ACL surgery. Since then, Shaw has been back on the shelf. Minnesota has given him a healthy lead through six games, despite two opportunities for Hynes to shake up its lineup after losses in that stretch.

Where does that leave Chosnutdinov? It's hard to say. On the one hand, Khusnutdinov is the kind of player who will undoubtedly be every coach's favorite. He is fast, physical for his size, plays a game that disrupts opponents and has leadership qualities. On the other hand, if Shaw can't get into the lineup after the work he's put in and a strong season Can we guarantee anything for Khusnutdinov last year?

So let's focus on where he will play, rather than saying where he will playwhere he should play.What is the logical match for him?

A few things complicate Khusnutdinov's role. First, the Wild are six games out of a playoff spot on Thursday, so they're fighting for their postseason hopes. Hynes has come to rely on Minnesota's current forward mix, and that status quo has remained relatively stable since Dean Evason's move.

Then there's the fact that Minnesota still has a surplus of forwards — enough to at least rule out Shaw — even with Marcus Foligno and Pat Maroon out with injuries. And for the most part, the team doesn't have many weak links up front.

Minnesota has 14 forwards who have played more than 150 minutes this season. According to Evolving-Hockey's Standings Points Above Replacement (SPAR), 12 of these are above replacement level. If the Wild is healthy, he can ice a lineup where everyone gets their due.

But behind two regular players, there are two opportunities for immediate improvement. We focus on Jake Lucchini (-0.1 SPAR in 158 minutes) and Freddy Gaudreau (-1.3 SPAR in 653 minutes).

Lucchini plays with Marco Rossi and Vinni Lettieri in what may be the most marinara name in hockey. Gaudreau has looked for a consistent home in the lineup all season, most recently with Marcus Johansson and Mats Zuccarello in Tuesday night's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

For what the Wild are currently trying to do, Lucchini is the ideal place for Khusnutdinov to land. Hynes has enjoyed watching the speed of these three players. narrate Dylan Loucks from The hockey news on February 22: “I think that line has an identity….They're fast, they're quick, they're tenacious, they run plays, they control pucks, they spend time in the offensive zone and they score.”

That all reflects Khusnutdinov's game, but will Hynes change things if he likes that line? Why? Just to? Especially when Hynes told Loucks, “I think if you look at Lucchini, he's been really impressive to me.”

So that leaves Gaudreau's spot, and again, Khusnutdinov's speed and versatility fits Gaudreau's style and role. Gaudreau's problems were also clearly visible this season. After scoring 44 points in the 2021/2022 season and 38 points last year, he still has 11 points in 47 games this season. Since the calendar turned to 2024, he has recorded two points in 22 games.

Hynes put Gaudreau in that second-line role, hoping the opportunity and positional change would provide a spark. “We haven't played Freddy in the middle for eighteen games,” Hynes said against Loucks on Tuesday. “He has played quite well in the last few games and he is playing well in the center as well.”

Gaudreau, Johansson and Zuccarello combined for two shots in a 5-on-5 game on Tuesday, according to Natural statistical trick.

Gaudreau leaving the lineup makes sense, but is that a move the Wild are willing to make? Despite the crisis, Hynes seems to trust Gaudreau. Natural Stat Trick sees his average 5-on-5 ice time jump from 9 minutes, 34 seconds under Evason to 10:34 under Hynes. Gaudreau also has four seasons left on his contract and is likely untradeable even without Gaudreau's 15-team trade clause.

Should Chusnutdinov play? Probably. He has held his own as a pro in Russia in recent years, even though he won't turn 22 until July. Khusnutdinov is certainly a bigger part of the Wild's future than 30-year-old Gaudreau or 28-year-old Lucchini. It makes sense to prioritize Khusnutdinov for the long term, and likely even in the case of their current playoff chase.

But should play And will play are possibly two very different things. We'll see where the Wild fall in the coming weeks.

All data via Evolving hockey unless otherwise stated.