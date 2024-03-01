Practical maintenance techniques for table tennis equipment





March 1, 2024.

Table tennis is an “addictive” sport. To extend the life of table tennis equipment, we must maintain it properly. This time, Xiaoyu has put together 5 practical maintenance techniques to help you expand the use of table tennis equipment. Longevity, share it with your fishmeal! 1. Table tennis and net maintenance Store table tennis balls in a dry, ventilated place to prevent them from being compressed and deformed. Regularly check the intact condition of table tennis balls. Balls that are cracked or severely worn should be replaced in time. After using the net, gently wipe the net to remove dust. 2. Storage space for table tennis rackets The rubber is afraid of the sun and dust. Store the racket away from extreme temperatures. Do not expose it to high temperatures or direct sunlight, and do not place it in a very cold place to avoid deformation of the rubber and plywood. Use racket covers or special table tennis racket boxes to store rackets and prevent pressure and friction damage. 3. Cleaning table tennis rackets After each use, gently wipe the racket surface with a soft, damp cloth to remove dust and sweat stains. If the racket is very dirty, use a special table tennis bat cleaner and sponge to clean the racket. The sponge can wipe away detergent and dust and protect the rubber from scratches or abrasions. When wiping with a sponge, choose soft collodion with good foaming properties. Do not use a sponge that is too hard or too rough. 4. Replace the table tennis rubber regularly How do you assess whether the rubber needs to be replaced? For the appearance or user experience, look at the surface of the rubber. If the light viscosity of the non-stick surface has almost disappeared, or if the top rubber has completely lost its shine and started to turn white, the rubber as a whole has turned black, or even clearly “flaked” and “peeled”. Bubbles”, friction and elasticity are significantly reduced and the rubber needs to be replaced. The cycle for replacing new rubber also depends on the duration of use and the amount of training. The longer it is used and the more training required, the greater the loss of the rubber will be. Even if it is not used frequently, because table tennis racket rubber is made of rubber, it will also wear out over time. The performance of the rubber will also suffer a slight degradation. In general, the approximate rubber replacement cycle is 2-3 times a week during training and once every six months; 4-5 times a week during training and once every 2-3 months. Friends who need to replace the rubber, you might as well take a look at this Doublefish Spreading Wings-Phoenix Rubber using NEW-RELEASE PRO new internal energy technology, which has high stickiness, strong sole, good explosive power, good feeling, stable ball shooting, high speed on stage and arc. The curve is large and the performance is deeply optimized for 40+ new material balls, which improves the fault tolerance of the rubber and is also very durable. 5.Use protective film The thin racket protective film, when in close contact with clean rubber, can better insulate oxygen and prevent oxidation of the rubber. After covering, chipping caused by daily friction and scratches can be largely avoided. With the above simple and effective maintenance measures, you can not only extend the lifespan of table tennis equipment, but also ensure good condition during every training and competition. I hope that everyone's table tennis equipment is carefully maintained and kept new. If you notice that the device is worn out, do not forget to replace it regularly. Xiaoyu is always there!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.doublefish.com/practical-maintenance-techniques-for-table-tennis-equipment_n74

