First-class hat-trick on display | Queensland cricket

The action heated up last weekend as sunny days produced runs and wickets at the KFC Queensland Premier Cricket competitions. CAM VELLACOTT scores a hat-trick for Toombul quick Daniel Cranitch was a good example of pace bowling in his match day recap.

Hat tricks and heartbreak

The first weekend of the final round of the two-day men's season saw some of the most exciting cricket of the summer so far. The highlight was a hat-trick from Toombuls Dan Cranitch (depicted), the matches with less rain were all very competitive and hotly contested as everyone strives to end their season with a win.

Toombul visited northern rivals Valley and opted to bowl first. The match was uneventful as Valley got through the first 24 overs unscathed and passed the 50 mark. As most players looked toward the impending lunch break, chaos ensued.

Toombul's fast bowler Dan Cranitch first removed Jack Beath, on the edge of a gully. Very recent U19 World Cup winning captain Hugh Weibgen then walked to the crease before his stumps rattled the first ball to leave as quickly as he came.

The league's leading run-scorer, Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bull big hitter Max Bryant then came in to face the hat-trick ball. Crantich loaded the ball and swung away for Bryant to follow, catching his outside edge as Addy Grewal accepted the catch safely at third slip. Cranitch is off to the races! He has a hat trick!

He eventually returned from his 60 yard dash celebration (rightly celebrated) to bowl the remaining three balls of the over to yet another State player in Dylan McLachlan. McLachlan managed to hit his first ball for four and miss the next. On the last ball of the over Cranitch went full again and managed to take a lead, this time only to slip first. Four wickets in an over, the match quickly turned in Toombus's favour, with Valley reeling at 4/55.

Fortunately for Valley, Zanden Jeh (68 off 166) and Paddy Cotter (94* off 119) were able to halt the momentum and see their side through to 5/164 before Jeh was dismissed. Cotter then held a single hand as he steered Valley to 6/210 at stumps, with rain shortening the day to a thrilling 66 overs.

Ipswich travel to Norths for a match that could likely be repeated in next week's semi-finals. With both sides boasting impressive batting power, the green-tinted wicket had other ideas as an old-fashioned fast bowlers shoot-out unfolded. Ipswich were sent to bat and lost Bryn Llewellyn in the first over and Harry Shepard in the second. After Will Prestwidge (21/3) dismissed Llewellyn, Noah McFadyen (4/43) took the next four, including the dangerous Jack Wood.

Norths bowlers continued to take wickets but could not dismiss Harry Wood (61 off 78). On a wicket where only two batters surpassed 10 runs, Wood stood tall as he danced between pure aggression and survival. Ipswich were dismissed for 113 all out after 32.1 overs.

The match's wild momentum continued into North's innings, with Connor Carroll dismissed by Harry Wood (4/15) in the second over. Wood pulled off a phenomenal collapse shortly afterwards as Norths lost 4/0 and Adam Smith (22/3) joined the wicket-takers. The small total of 113 was certainly a long way from Norths on 5/18. Hobart Hurricane sensation Nikhil Chaudary (30 off 29) provided the counter punch to get his side within 50 runs of the total. It was all Ipswich though as Jem Ryan (2/28) and Sean Lutter (1/6) helped quickly wrap up the tail. North all the way from 72.

Rain prevented further play, but with finals guaranteed on both sides and Ipswich already secured the minor premiership, expect more fireworks from this match this weekend.

Sandgate-Redcliffe captain Adrian Lascu (95 off 138) led his side from the front against Redlands at Trevor Hohns Field. Lascu and Jet Liebke (46 of 102) led the Gators from 4/98 to 5/242. Lascu fell agonizingly short of a century, chasing a wide delivery that reached the edge. Liebke could consider himself unlucky and was out when his batting partner returned a drive to the bowler who was touched on the way to hitting the stumps. Redlands bowlers shared wickets, George Garrett (2/53)) and James Pullar (2/77) both taking a pair. Sandgate is 9/319 at stumps.

The Gold Coast bowlers continued their form against Wests on a tricky Jack McLaughlin Oval wicket. Opening bowlers Jackson Smith (3/39) and Matt Revis (3/47) both took three wickets. The Smiths series continues a standout season, currently taking 49 wickets across all formats and sitting fourth in the league. Zac McDermott (1/27 off 17) and Brad Munro (1/14 off 9) applied great pressure for their side, restricting Wests to 8/138 at stumps.

Souths are in a solid position against local rivals Wynnum-Manly at Norman Gray Oval. Souths were the first to lose two quick wickets before Lucky Peterson (76 off 147) and Sam Geyer (50 off 168) settled for a saw of the new ball. After a partnership of 136 runs, an accident in the middle saw Peterson run out. After Geyer fell, John Isoardi (44* off 91) and Lachlan Biggs (14 off 45) saw Souths to stumps 4/217.

Bryce Street continued its strong first cricket form in the university match against the Sunshine Coast, but this week it was with the ball. Streets (3/28 of 17) seams proved very effective at WEP Harris Oval. His three wickets came in quick succession, including Sunshine Coast captain Sam Truloff (36 off 79). The Scorchers fell from 1/53 to 5/90 before Nick Selman (34* off 98) and Cody Pyne (63* off 80) paired up at the crease. Pyne and Selman have an unbroken partnership of 82 runs at stumps, Sunshine Coast 5/172.

In the Katherine Raymont Shield, Ipswich produced one of their best batting efforts of the season as Laura Schweie (65) and Keely Freiberg (61) produced half-centuries as the Hornets scored 9-241 against the University of Queensland. With the threat of a storm, UQ threw caution to the wind and stormed from 29.2 overs to 2-185 to claim victory under the DLS method. Opener Tara Wheeler was classy with 81 not out off 90 balls as UQ claimed the points.

Valley top class bat Lucinda Bourke, who also represents the Australian youth rugby sevens, showcased her skills with a stunning 107 from 122 balls against Wynnun-Manly. The Warwick product helped Valley to 5-219 as she and Megan Jones (51) put on 157 for the second wicket. Wynnum faltered in their chase and was dismissed for 63, while Abby Harris scored 3-3.

The Sunshine Coast Scorchers stormed to a big win over Sandgate-Redcliffe, scoring 8-163 (Mikayla Wrigley 48) and then dismissing the Gators for 96. Both teams' opening bowlers caught the eye, with Olivia Roche winning 5-24 from 10 .overs for Sandgate-Redcliffe and Scorchers opening bowler Shari Anderson with 4-22.

West's opening bowlers Fillipa Suesee (3-11) and Lilli Hamilton (3-11) made Gold Coast work hard to score 104 in their match. Chasing the target, Wests lost three wickets to retain top spot.

With one round to go, the top three of Wests, Sunshine Coast and University of Queensland have been decided, with only fourth place still to be decided. Valley leads Sandgate-Redcliffe by three points.

Team of the Week (24-25 February)