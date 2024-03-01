TJ Carper hired to revitalize Zanesville High School's football program

ZANESVILLE A new face is on the sidelines of football in Zanesville.

TJ Carper was named the 33rd head coach of the Zanesville High School football program on Thursday. Carper's hiring was confirmed by the Zanesville City Schools Board of Education during a special meeting earlier in the day.

He replaces TJ Langermeier, who stepped down as head coach in January.

“You look at the history and tradition here, and all the great players that have played here. There are still some good ones,” Carper said. “Who wouldn't want to be in this area and be part of something bigger. I want to come in, help these players restore what this program used to be and see what we can accomplish.”

Athletic director Scott Aronhalt noted that Carper “checked all the boxes” out of 25 applicants, including nine interviewed for the position.

“It was a tough choice,” Aronhalt said during the meet-and-greet with Carper. “He is a man of high character, in tune with his players and knows how to build relationships. He also values ​​community service and education, and he has a high football IQ. These are all qualities we look for were lost with our new coach.”

Carper comes to the Blue Devils after serving as head coach for Vinton County High School in MacArthur for three seasons. He took over a Vikings program that had won just 38 of its previous 164 games and produced a 22-11 record each season with OHSAA state playoff appearances. Vinton County hadn't had a winning season since 2004 before going 7-4 in 2021.

Carper called himself a “development coach” and felt he could change the mentality at the Vikings and had similar ambitions at the Blue Devils.

“We focused on our legacies and told the children how important dedication is to achieving that,” he said. “I see myself as a development coach, and we will need patience and time. It is trying to discover what we are good at and combining them.

“We must also learn to overcome adversity,” he added. “I know these kids want to win, and they have that mentality. It's learning how to do things the right way and sticking with it no matter what we face.”

The Bluefield, Virginia, native was a first-team all-state player at Graham High School and holds 10 school records. He led the state of Virginia with 11 interceptions (2006) and was selected as team captain for the VHSCA All-Star Game.

That brought Carper to Marshall University, where he served as team captain for two seasons (2011, 2012). He played in two bowl games for the Thundering Herd and also earned the J.D. Coffman and Chad Pennington Leadership team awards. He graduated in 2012 with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science, and four years later earned a master's degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University.

Carper's coaching career began at Cabell Midland High School in Ona, W.Va., just east of Huntington and Marshall University. He served as coach and defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2020, helping the Knights to three conference championships, three undefeated regular seasons and six consecutive playoff appearances. CMHS has played in the state semifinals five times and finished second twice. Carper's efforts helped 25 athletes pursue collegiate play, including 10 who committed to NCAA Division I programs.

Also while at Cabell Midland, Carper served as assistant track and field coach (sprints and jumps) for three seasons. The Knights won one Class AAA state championship (2016) and had 17 state qualifiers in individual and relay sprint events, including one that won championships in the 400 meters and 200 meters.

Carper's first team at Vinton County featured five players who went on to play college football. Two signed National Letters of Intent. There were eight all-conference selections, three Division IV all-district selections, and two were named All-Ohio.

The 2022 Vikings were 6-5, with three players signing an NLI to play in college. Eight were all conference, five were all district and four were All-Ohio. The group included the Tri-Valley Conferences Offensive Player of the Year.

The Carpers program had a breakout year in 2023. The Vikings were 9-2, posted nine wins for the first time since 1993 and won the TVC for the first time since 1999. The team averaged a school record 39 points per game. , including a single-game record of 69, and had the 8th best defensive scoring average in Division IV at 9 points per game. That produced seven all-conference, six all-district and four All-Ohio selections. Five players signed an NLI, including the school's first-ever NCAA Division I prospect, Ashton Allman. Another Viking, Parker Shonborn, was the school's second straight TVC Offensive Player of the Year. The team also posted an impressive 3.57 grade point average.

With the success came the accolades for Carper himself. He was named the Division IV Southeast District Coach of the Year, the Tri-Valley Conference Coach of the Year and the WOUB-TV Gridiron Glory Coach of the Year following the 2023 season. After his first season in 2021, he was also district coach of the year and TVC coach of the year.

Carper also places a strong emphasis on community involvement for its program, and the Vikings have been part of many initiatives within Vinton County.

Carper and his wife Caitlyn have three children Carson (10), Nixon (6) and London (4).

