'It was a perfect fit': hockey tournament for the benefit of mourners after a tragedy

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The classic in the backyard, a hockey tournament for all ages, returns to Buffalo Riverworks on April 6 and 7 for its 15th year.

“We went from a backyard to behind a restaurant, to Riverworks, then Canalside and back to Riverworks,” said Chris Taggart, the tournament director of the Backyard Classic. “It really is a dream come true.”

This year, almost 600 skaters will take to the ice. It is a tournament that involves all ages and families. But the fun on the ice is just as important as the fundraising aspect behind the tournament.

“[We’ve raised] $280,000 and given to all different charities over the years,” Taggart said.

But this year may be the most important for Taggart. Despite starting the tournament in his own backyard, this year's fundraising hits closest to home. All proceeds will now go to POINT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

“I knew it would be a perfect fit for what I wanted to do for the Backyard Classic. I lost my daughter almost two years ago, on March 7, in a car accident.”

Taggart's daughter Lauren was 17 years old when she tragically died. Chris' family, including Lauren's two sisters, lost their shining light. And that darkness became almost impossible to walk through.

“I didn't have the opportunity that a lot of people have in the grief and grieving process that POINT provides for a lot of people in WNY,” he said. “So when I met them, I knew it was a perfect fit. And we want to convert this into Laurens Tournament in the future and do it in her memory.”

POINT helps families with all aspects of a cancer diagnosis, even if the child does not survive. Chris knows how important it is to get help when you lose a child, and POINT immediately wraps its arms around the local families.

“There is a lot of community support for a child battling cancer, but when the child was no longer involved, a lot of that support naturally fell away,” said Gwen Mysiak, executive director of PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. “So we have really made it our mission within our organization to pick up those relatives, those shattered hearts. We provide peer and social support, create a network of opportunities, bring in keynote speakers and, most importantly, help them realize they are not alone on this journey.”

Taggart hopes to raise $50,000 for POINT

Mysiak said the money will help more families feel less isolated. One day, she even hopes to open a family funeral home in WNY.

“Friends and family members may think that things will fade over the years (and) that it will get better with time, but it doesn't get better,” Taggart said. “It's been almost two years now and it feels like it happened yesterday. Although you may not think about it as much over time, the pain and memories still hurt deeply. So it is nice to have an organization like PUNT in WNY that people can use for grief processing and grief counseling.”

To register for the Backyard Classic, click here.

