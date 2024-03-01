Table Tennis Equipment Market Size, Industry Trends, Share & Report 2024-2032





(MENAFN-IMARC Group) The latest report from IMARC Group, titled Table Tennis Equipment Market Report by Product Type (Racket, Ball, Table, Accessories), Distribution Channel (Specialty and Sports Stores, Department and Discount Stores, Online Retail) and Region 2024-2032 The global Table tennis equipment market size reached US$

856.6

Million in

2023. Looking ahead, IMARC Group expects the market to reach $1,106.9 million by 2023.

2032, with a growth rate (CAGR) of

2.89% during

2024-2032. Factors influencing the growth of the global table tennis equipment industry: Increasing popularity of table tennis: The global table tennis equipment market is experiencing significant growth, mainly driven by the increasing popularity of table tennis as a sport worldwide. This increase in interest has been attributed to the sport's inclusion in several international competitions, such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games, which has significantly increased its profile. Additionally, table tennis is known for its accessibility and affordability, making it a popular choice among people of all ages and backgrounds. Governments and sports organizations actively promote table tennis through initiatives and funding, further increasing participation rates. This growing enthusiasm is leading to increased demand for table tennis equipment, including paddles, balls and tables, driving the market forward. Health and Fitness Trends: Another factor driving the table tennis equipment market is the growing awareness of the health and fitness benefits associated with the sport. Table tennis is an excellent way to improve hand-eye coordination, reflexes and mental alertness. It is also a low-impact sport, making it suitable for people from different age groups, including the elderly and those with physical limitations. The increasing health consciousness among people, coupled with the need for physical activities that are engaging and enjoyable, is leading to increased participation in table tennis. This trend results in an increased demand for high-quality table tennis equipment as enthusiasts look to improve their playing experience and performance. Technological advancement: Technological advancements in equipment manufacturing also play a crucial role in the growth of the table tennis equipment market. Manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing high-quality equipment, using advanced materials and technologies. For example, the development of lightweight, high-strength paddle materials and improved ball design for better aerodynamic properties improve the playing experience. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies, such as sensor-based equipment that helps monitor performance and provide feedback, is attracting tech-savvy players. These innovations improve the performance of the players and also add a new dimension to the sport, thereby boosting the market growth. Competitive landscape with protagonist:

Cornilleau SAS

Donic Schildkrot (MTS Sportartikelen Vertriebs GmbH)

Double happiness

Dr Neubauer LTD

JOOLA Tafeltennis GmbH (Sport Squad Inc.)

Killerspin LLC

Nippon Takkyu Co. Ltd.

Stag International

STIGA sport

Tamasu Co. Ltd.

TIBHAR Tibor Harangozo GmbH Yasaka Co. Ltd. For an in-depth analysis, you can consult a sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/table-tennis-equipment-market/requestsample Report segmentation: The report has segmented the market into the following categories: Breakdown by product:

Racket

Ball

Table accessories Rackets represented the largest segment because they are essential when playing table tennis. Breakdown by distribution channel:

Specialty stores and sports shops

Department stores and discount stores Online retail Specialty stores and sports stores have the largest market share, because the expertise and guidance of specialty stores attracts customers who value personal advice. Market breakdown by region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, others) Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific leads the market due to the success and dominance of Asian countries in international table tennis competitions. Table Tennis Equipment Market Trends: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased interest in recreational sports, including table tennis. This increase in the number of casual players has increased the demand for table tennis equipment for home use. Additionally, table tennis paddle manufacturers are constantly innovating with advanced materials and technologies to improve player performance. This includes carbon fiber blades, high-quality rubbers and ergonomic designs. In addition, increasing emphasis is being placed on sustainability in the production of sporting goods. Some companies use environmentally friendly materials and production processes to reduce their carbon footprint. Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as part of the customization. About us IMARC Group is a leading market research agency providing management strategy and market research worldwide. We work with clients across industries and geographies to identify their highest value opportunities, address their most critical challenges and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products cover key market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial and high-tech organizations. Market forecasts and sector analyzes for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and new processing methods are among the top of the company's expertise. Our offering includes extensive market information in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies and consultancy services. Comprised of experienced researchers and analysts from across industries, our team is committed to delivering high-quality data and insights to our client base, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 companies. Contact us IMARC group 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA E-mail: Tel. no.: (D) +91 120 433 0800 United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163 MENAFN01032024004122016232ID1107922091

