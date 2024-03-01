How Reliance-Disney merger will change cricket streaming in India

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney on Thursday announced the merger of their media businesses in India, creating a formidable media entity worth Rs. 70,352 crores. Before the merger, the two companies were locked in a fierce competition for cricket streaming rights, making customers the ultimate beneficiaries.

After acquiring the IPL streaming rights, Reliance-backed JioCinema announced free streaming of the domestic league, while Disney streamed the ICC World Cup 2023 for free on its mobile application. Sports streaming rights were one of the main reasons, Disney initiated merger talks with Reliance and the global entertainment giant took a big hit with its operations in India.

How will cricket streaming change post-merger?

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Reliance is expected to lead the way in cricket streaming, with JioCinema emerging as the ultimate platform for all major cricket tournaments. Disney already has a dominant presence in televised cricket broadcasting and Star Sports is expected to continue its hold on the television market.

It means that the streaming of ICC tournaments is expected to move to JioCinema, while Star Sports will televise the cricket tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Disney's mobile application Hotstar and Reliance's backed sports television channel Sports 18 are expected to take the hit after the implementation of the above-mentioned scheme.

Dependence to invest 11,500 crore for OTT activities

Reliance's dominant position in the OTT space came when the company committed to injecting 11,500 crore in the joint venture to drive expansion of over-the-top (OTT) business. This transaction will not only facilitate Reliance, a relatively recent entrant in the Indian media industry, in strengthening its streaming platform Jio Cinema, but will also provide access to Disney-Star India's extensive content library.

Furthermore, it will enable Reliance to leverage Disney-Star India's rich sports broadcasting experience.

Published: Mar 1, 2024 5:48 PM IST

