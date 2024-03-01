Hockey team enters conference playoffs after supporting Collin Whitmore Foundation

The No. 4 Newtown-New Fairfield hockey team took on No. 1 New Milford in the semifinals of the South-West Conference Tournament on Feb. 27 at Danbury Ice Arena. Despite a strong performance, the Nighthawks fell 4-2.

Sophomore defenseman Colby Cheneski, assisted by Jared Ku, scored his first goal in high school to make it 1-1. The second goal came in the third with about nine minutes to play, putting NNF within one minute of 3-2. The goal came from a goal fight by Blake Ballard. Alex Schmidt picked up his 42nd point of the year with his efforts at the front of the net.

Garrett McCollam stood tall in the net again and kept the team within striking distance throughout. Without the steady play at the crease, the game could have gone away sooner rather than later. McCollam recorded 28 saves on 32 shots, with NNF putting 18 shots on target in a well-played, hard-fought battle from both teams.

The Nighthawks return to action on Monday, March 4 in the Division III State Tournament. NNF is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Newington in the first round. Information about the competition schedule will be announced on casciac.org.

NNF concluded the regular season on February 24. The Hawks returned to the ice after a week off to take on top five D-II team Amity of Woodbridge, also in Danbury. The NNF team held its own through the better of two periods before the Spartans took advantage of a few mistakes and broke open a tight match on the scoreboard for an 8-2 win.

Amity got on the board first and took advantage of the power play. A short time later, the opportunistic Amity bunch overwhelmed the hometown Hawks' third line and got into the defense looking for a lane to rip one into the net, sending a 2-0 lead into the locker room heading into the middle period. The Hawks, while playing hard and getting opportunities, looked half a step slow against the D-II squad and were unable to muster even a shot on goal in the first as McCollam put back 11 of 13.

In the second period, the Hawks continued to work hard but failed to generate any kind of sustained offense, something that has plagued them in recent weeks. Amity extended its lead to 3-0 just a few minutes before the half-time mark on some blistering play that saw all three of Amity's forwards hitting the puck. A few minutes later, NNF broke the ice when Schmidt shot into the Spartan goalkeeper from a hard angle. The play got underway when Ku dropped a puck in the corner and Patrick Moody offered support, allowing Schmidt to grab the puck and run out of the corner for the goal.

With the score still 3-1 and with less than two and a half minutes remaining in the period it appeared that the Hawks, who were outscored 25-5 at the time, had caught a break as Amity headed into the penalty area was sent off for hooking. a Hawk power play and a chance to get closer and make a play of it. When the Hawks started to find some momentum, it was quickly extinguished when Amity exploited the Hawk power play not once but twice with breakaways in the span of 1:22 seconds, leaving their goaltender alone to defend the net. Try as he might, the first shot barely got in as McCollam made the splits, but the Spartan forward outlasted him and was able to put the puck into the skate and the post. On the second, the Hawks looked to leave their own end, but with a steal and a Hawk desperately chasing, the Amity player sent a laser into the net.

It was suddenly a 5-2 game and when NNF was faltering, Amity immediately came back at even strength and put down a rebound to extend the lead. NNF regrouped after parsing what happened and played a relatively competitive third period with both teams trading chances. NNF came a little closer when Luca Moura got a rebound after a tight battle up front on the power play. Sebastion Cilia and Schmidt assisted the piece. Unfortunately for the hometown kids, it was too little too late and Amity capped it off by adding two more goals, one of which came from a rush behind the defense and hit a blocking side high. The other came after the zone defense collapsed and failed to get under the sticks or push out the attacking forwards, leading to an easy chip-in. The puck made its way past the goalmouth and into the net after a series of saves from McCollam. McCollam finished the day with 31 saves on 39 shots.

The final regular season game of the year was also the annual Whitmore fundraiser for the Collin Whitmore Foundation in honor of Collin Whitmore, who dreamed of playing high school hockey but succumbed to arteriovenous malformations at a young age. The Hawks were proud to honor Collin by wearing jerseys with his number 7 prominently in a heart on the sleeves and using green tape on sticks as a show of support for the organization. (www.collingwhitmore.org).

The NNF JV team shared the matches with Bethel-Brookfield-Danbury-Immaculate (BBDI) on February 20 and 22. The younger Hawks dominated the first match and took home the convincing 5-0 victory. The first period was scoreless, but the Hawks controlled zone time and shot on goal 13-2. Defenseman Antonio DiBiase got the party started in the second period with the first goal. Jack Meade passed the puck to DiBiase, who sent it home.]

A few minutes later it was Jackson Molison who lit the lamp as he zipped one from the center of the slot, assisted by Atilla Balla and Cameron Longhi. The lead was further increased when Patrick Moody broke free and also scored one high after a nice pass from Jake DeBellis in the slot. Albano added the secondary assist as he filled in for some missing JV players and the group took the 3-0 lead into the final period.

The third period brought more of the same, with NNF dominating zone time but getting careless at times, leading to some big stops by sophomore goalie Carter Bisson. Moody added his second of the match, taking a pass from Jack Meade and cruising in unchallenged to find the back of the net. The scoring was complete when defenseman Vince Schuchat detonated a bomb from the high slot just inside the blue line. Balla made the power supply that led to the explosion. Bisson was only tested 13 times in the game, but came up big several times in recording the shutout victory.

The same two teams competed again just two days later and the score was similar but favored the BBDI boys as they won 4-0. The game featured more of the same from NNF, who once again had the edge in zone time, shooting 39-19, but ironically they couldn't get past the BBDI netminder in this game.

BBDI took a 2-0 lead in the first period and then added one point in both the second and third periods. Once again, Bisson was solid in goal for the Hawks, but he lacked the same support he had earlier in the week. The team finishes the ten-game mini-season with a record of 3-4-3, with numerous players progressing and improving as the season progresses. Bisson played all ten and was the backbone of the team. Balla led the forwards in scoring, while sophomore Colby Cheneski led the scoring charge on defense, playing in just seven games after returning from injury.

Newtown-New Fairfield hockey players prepare to take the ice in special uniforms to benefit the Collin Whitmore Foundation. photo courtesy of Brendan McCollam

Quinn Harris skates fast during a competition this winter. Wendi McCabe photo

Alex Schmidt, center, controls the puck as teammates Jared Ku (No. 19) and Patrick Moody (No. 16) compete during the conference tournament on Feb. 27. Wendi McCabe photo