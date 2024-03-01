Explorers Lacrosse return home to face UMBC





Women's Lacrosse | March 1, 2024 PHILADELPHIA La Salle women's lacrosse returns to McCarthy Stadium tomorrow at noon for a matchup with the UMBC Retrievers. The match can be followed via the live broadcast of statistics. To follow @LaSalleLacrosse on X and @lasallelacrosse on Instagram for updates and content around the team. SCOUTING THE DISCOVERERS: Last time out, La Salle had a dominant win over the Howard Bison 21-4, a match that saw 11 different Explorers score a goal.

Ellen Stickney And Katie Johnson each scored four goals in the win, Stickney's first game more than two goals this season, while also continuing her scoring streak to four games.

And each scored four goals in the win, Stickney's first game more than two goals this season, while also continuing her scoring streak to four games. Johnson has scored four or more goals in three games this season, solidifying her position as the team's leader with fourteen goals. Johnson also leads with 17 points.

Junior transfer Gina D'Angelo recorded her best performance since joining the Explorers this season. D'Angelo scored three goals, on three shots, the most she has scored so far this year.

recorded her best performance since joining the Explorers this season. D'Angelo scored three goals, on three shots, the most she has scored so far this year. Sophomore Melissa Hewitt has integrated well into the game since returning from a torn ACL last season. Hewitt has seen action in two games so far, scoring one goal in each and registering two assists against Howard last time out.

has integrated well into the game since returning from a torn ACL last season. Hewitt has seen action in two games so far, scoring one goal in each and registering two assists against Howard last time out. Mackenzie Click has been productive in every game this season. Although she did not score a goal in the win over Howard, she led the team in draw checks (10) and ground balls (9).

has been productive in every game this season. Although she did not score a goal in the win over Howard, she led the team in draw checks (10) and ground balls (9). Click to collect 10 of the team's 15 total draw checks.

Three Explorers scored their first goal of the season last time. Mia Riccitelli , Sam Klein And Jenna Pickard all found net in the great victory.

, And all found net in the great victory. The 21-4 score against Howard marked the most goals in a game since the 2017 season in a win over the Duquesne Dukes, where La Salle also scored 21 goals.

Net, Brooke Nelson made her first career start and recorded three saves in 30 minutes. Maria Babbage And Casey Gallagher in the meantime the rest of the way, with each playing 15 minutes. SCOUTING THE RETRIEVERS: UMBC enters tomorrow with a 3-2 overall mark this season, winning their most recent match 15-11 against Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday.

The two other wins this season for UMBC come against Delaware State (20-2) and George Washington (12-4).

The University of Delaware topped the Retrievers 9-6 and American University defeated them 14-11.

Redshirt Junior forward Grace Bruce is the team's primary goaltender. She scored sixteen goals in the five games played this season.

Kolby Weedon leads the Retrievers with 19 points thanks to her 12 goals and seven assists.

Isabella Fontana has spent the vast majority of the season in net for UMBC and entered tomorrow with a save percentage of .459.

Last season the two teams met in Baltimore and La Salle left with an 8-18 loss to the Retrievers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goexplorers.com/news/2024/3/1/womens-lacrosse-explorers-lacrosse-return-home-to-face-umbc.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos