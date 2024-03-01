Sports
New Michalak Tennis Center on the horizon at Barton College
WILSON, NC March 1, 2024 Barton College is pleased to announce the naming of the Michalak Tennis Center through a generous lead gift from Trustee Daniel Michalak, MD, and his wife Paula Michalak of Wilson, longtime supporters of the College.
While the modern game of tennis was founded in England in the late 19th century, Barton College boasts its own rich tennis legacy spanning more than a century, highlighted by two national championships during the NAIA era, as well as numerous team and individual conference titles. That distinctive tennis history is partly why the Michalaks have chosen to support the renovation of Barton College's tennis complex.
Barton College is Barton trustee Dr. Dan Michalak and his wife Paula are very grateful for their gift to the renovation of the tennis complex, said Dr. Douglas N. Searcy, president of Barton College. Their generosity will help the College continue its history of student-athletes excelling on the court while demonstrating leadership in and out of the classroom. Michalaks' gift will allow the College to establish a new tennis center that will serve as a premier tennis facility in our athletics conference, as well as provide a regional tennis competition destination to be shared with our community for years to come.
Michalaks' lead gift for the renovation of the Barton Tennis Complex will name the Michalak Tennis Center on campus, currently under construction. The new tennis center will build on and positively represent the rich tradition of the Bartons Tennis Program. Not only will the new facility benefit current student-athletes, but it will also greatly assist in the recruitment of new Bulldog student-athletes and further elevate the program regionally and nationally.
We are pleased to be able to assist Barton College in the construction of this new tennis complex, said Dr. and Mrs. Michalak. Barton has been generous to the Wilson tennis community. Our family enjoyed both playing and watching tennis matches at the previous location, and we very much look forward to seeing more tennis at Barton in the future.
In addition to their lead gift for the tennis project, Barton College is grateful to the Michalaks for their long-standing support of Barton's mission and our students. In addition to tennis, they have consistently supported many areas on campus, including the Annual Fund, scholarships and cultural arts. In 2017, the Michalaks established the Michalak Family Endowed Scholarship to support a rising junior or senior nursing student.
Barton College is committed to its tennis program and aims to have the renovated complex ready in time for the 2024-2025 academic year. The estimated cost of this critical project is $1,500,000. The College has raised $903,000 to date, thanks to the Michalaks' transformative lead gift, as well as generous gifts from other major donors, including tennis alumni and enthusiasts: Gary McMahan, 69; Anne Adams Bost, 73; Joan Adams Jones, 77; Susan Maxwell Bane, 87; Gareth Hosford, 91; George Newsome, 95; Tom Parham, 63, and Jimmy and Mary Edmundson.
We hope that our commitment to this valuable project will inspire Barton College alumni and other members of our community to also generously contribute gifts to advance this important work, the Michalak couple added. This is an exciting time for Barton College and our Wilson community.
The Michalak Tennis Center Renovation Plan includes the reconstruction of the existing 12 tennis courts (the existing courts were razed and ground was broken for the new courts on February 5); addressing immediate drainage issues; supplying new fencing, nets and net posts; correcting perimeter drainage challenges; replacing spectator seats; and adding new LED field lighting. In addition, four of the twelve courts will be occupied for Pickleball.
Barton is seeking support for this project through alumni and friends of the College. To fully finance the renovation, another $600,000 is needed. There are still naming options for seven of the twelve courts. There are also additional naming options for benches, the coach's office and a supporters wall.
The game of tennis may start with love, but it often becomes a lifelong affair for those who truly care about this cherished, age-old sport.
For more information about the Michalak Tennis Center renovation plan or to make a donation, please contact Kelly Taranto, vice president for institutional advancement at Barton College, at [email protected] or 252-399-6517 , or Tom Maze, assistant vice president for leadership at Barton College, at [email protected] or 252-399-6533.
END
