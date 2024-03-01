49 Fordham Football Student-Athletes Named to the 2023 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll





Name Cl Important Residence/high school Walker Adkinson So. Economy Mount Dora, Florida/Winter Park Nolan Aloia Gr. Digital technology. & Emerging media Chatham, NJ/Mater Dei Prep Jackson Barletta Gr. Marketing New Providence, NJ/The Hun School Taj Barnes Sr. Finances Flowery branch, Ga./Lanier Patrick Barr Sr. Finances Montclair, NJ./Montclair Cameron Blair Gr. Media management Jackson, NJ/Saint Peter's Prep Trey Bradford jr. Political Sciences San Marcos, California/San Marcos Sam Buerkle So. Marketing Cincinnati, Ohio/St. Xavier Matt Buron So. Not indicated Brdgewater, Mass./Choate Rosemary Hall Jack Capaldi So. Business management Malvern, Pa./Malvern Prep Gabriel Carter Fr. Not indicated Bronx, NY/Mt. St. Michael Peter Chalhoub So. Finances Cleveland, Ohio/St. Ignatius James Conway jr. Business management Omaha, Neb./Millard West Thomas Cornett Fr. Not indicated Palm Beach Gardens, Florida/The King's Academy Michael Courtney Sr. Political Sciences Mahopac, NY/Don Bosco Prep Mike Donegan Fr. Not indicated Oak Lawn, IL/Marist Joey Duggan Fr. Not indicated Norwood, MA/Noble & Greenough Jayln Evans So. Business management Chester, Pa./Malvern Prep Justin Fontana Fr. Not indicated Sparta, NJ/Pope John XXIII Ricky Gonzalez II Fr. Not indicated San Antonio, TX/Antonian College Prep Dylan Haines Fr. Not indicated Harrison, NY/Harrison Will Haslett jr. Business management Johnstown, Pa./Bishop McCourt Mason Hatfield So. Not indicated Brookline, Mass./Dexter Southfield Shane Hughes Fr. Not indicated Old Bridge, NJ/Old Bridge Cody Johnson Sr. Finances The woods, Texas/the woods Ryan Joyce Gr. Economy Stockton, NJ/Hunterdon Catholic Jac Kaiser So. Business management East Nassau, NY/Somers Alex Kemper So. Not indicated Cincinnati, Ohio / St. Xavier Duke Leonard So. Finances Houston, Texas / Cypress Forests Kevin Loughlin So. Finances Wyckoff, NJ / St. Joseph's Jack Low jr. Finances Brisbane, Australia/Brisbane rhinos Joe Mikol So. Finances Bedford, NH / Bedford Patrick Nichols So. Not indicated Berwyn, Pa. / Conestoga (Blair Aca.) Andreas Osmun Fr. Marketing Spring Grove, Pa./Spring Grove area Nick Pasquarella So. Biology Alta Loma, California/Alta Loma Kurt Plakans So. Not indicated Marblehead, MA / St. John's Prep Luke Portes Gr. Economy Gaithersburg, Md./Good advice Gio Potente Gr. Economy Garfield, NJ/Pope John XXIII Jacob Rodríguez Fr. Not indicated Kearny, NJ/Hudson Catholic Connor Roman Fr. Not indicated Owings Mills, Md./Suffield Academy Vinny Rugai Fr. Not indicated Chicago, Illinois/St. Ignatius College Preparation Mike Smallenberger So. Applied accounting and finance Antioch, California/De La Salle Colby Spencer So. Not indicated Pembroke, Mass. / Suffield Academy Parker Spiller Gr. Economy Dallas, GA / Pace Academy Cole Thornton Sr. Finances Sugar Hill, GA/Lanier Colin Van Rooy Fr. Not indicated Strongsville, OH/Strongsville Jason Walker Sr. Movies and television Buffalo, NY/St. Joseph Stephen Williams II Gr. Sociology Jacksonville, FL/Trinity Christian Aca. M.J. Wright Sr. Business management Property, NJ/Red Bank Catholic

