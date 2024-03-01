English cricketer and footballer

Henry Michael Barnard (18 July 1933 – 18 December 2018) was an English first-class cricketer and professional footballer. As a cricketer he represented Hampshire in 276 first-class matches and was instrumental in helping Hampshire win their first County Championship in 1961. As a predominantly middle-order batsman, he scored over 9,000 runs for Hampshire. In football, he made 127 first-team appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth, scoring 26 goals. He also played non-league football for Gosport Borough, Chelmsford City and Poole Town.

Biography

Early life

Barnard was born in Portsmouth in July 1933, the youngest of four sons of hotelier and garage owner Robert Barnard.[1]

His was a second-generation Jewish family descendant of Rabbi Daniel Barnard, who had emigrated to England from Prague in 1782.[2] During the Second World War he moved with his family to the nearby city of Havant to escape the threat of the Portsmouth Blitz.[2] He was educated at Portsmouth Grammar School, where he was known as a talented sportsman in cricket, football and rugby. He won several local and national awards in all three sports as a youth.[3]

Cricket career

Barnard was part of Hampshire's first stallion team in 1949, coached by Arthur Holt.[4] He joined the Hampshire staff in 1951,[3] before embarking on two years of national service in the British Army.[3] He made his debut in first-class cricket for Hampshire in the 1952 County Championship against Glamorgan at Swansea, with a second appearance followed in the 1953 County Championship against Warwickshire at Portsmouth;[5] in the last match he made a pair.[4] His breakthrough into the Hampshire team came under unusual circumstances in 1954. While visiting the County Ground in Southampton for the opening day of a County Championship match against Middlesex, he received a call from Hampshire offspinner Charles Knott to say that he had been detained in his fishmonger's company and could not participate in the competition. As a result, Barnard was called up to the Hampshire team.[4] He came to bat with Hampshire 48 for 8, with batting proving difficult. Barnard launched a counter-attack against the Middlesex attack and top scored with a flowing 39. He added 24 runs in Hampshire's second innings, and although Hampshire lost the match, his performance earned him a regular place in the first eleven of Hampshire.[4] In Hampshire's next match against the touring Pakistanis at Portsmouth, Barnard scored his first first-class century by making an unbeaten 101 in Hampshire's second innings, supervised by his brother and father.[4] He was the first Englishman to score a century against the Pakistanis, on their first tour to England.[3] In 1954 he made fourteen first-class appearances,[5] scored 394 points.[6]

By the 1955 season, Barnard had established himself in the Hampshire mid-order and became an integral member of an increasingly successful team.[3] During his 27 first-class appearances in 1955, he scored 908 runs, earning a second century;[6] he also earned his county cap during the 1955 season.[3] The following season he played fewer games (22),[5] but did achieve his highest first-class score, with an unbeaten 128 against Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord's.[3] Between 1956 and 1959 his returns were modest, although he made no further centuries during that period.[6] Barnard had a poor start to the 1961 season, scoring only 154 runs in ten innings and subsequently losing his place in the Hampshire team. However, a back injury to Hampshire captain Colin Ingleby-Mackenzie saw him return to the team.[4] with Barnard encountering his best form as a player.[1] Hampshire spent most of the season battling defending champions Yorkshire for their first County Championship title. Barnard played a series of remarkable innings, most notably scoring an aggressive 114 against Warwickshire in mid-August to put Hampshire top of the table. He followed this up with half-centuries against Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. In a title-deciding match against Derbyshire at Bournemouth, he scored 61 points and shared in a partnership of 99 with Peter Sainsbury, helping to set a target that Derbyshire could not achieve and handing Hampshire their first County Championship title.[1][4][7] His return for the 1961 season was 661 runs at an average of 28.73, which would be his highest season average.[6]

Encouraged by Hampshire's Championship success and his own personal form, he enjoyed the most successful season of his first-class career in 1962.[1] when he scored 1,114 runs at an average of 27.17 from 29 matches.[6] His good form continued into 1963, with 980 runs at an average of 25.12 from 27 matches.[6] Barnard was in the Hampshire team for their first appearance in List A one-day cricket against Derbyshire in the 1963 Gillette Cup, with Barnard making 98 runs at number three.[8] He had successful seasons with the bat again in 1964 and 1965, scoring 814 and 953 runs respectively;[6] he made his last first-class century during the 1965 season, making an “attractive” 123 opening batting against the touring Australians.[1] His form dropped off dramatically in the 1966 season, with 233 runs at an average of 14.56 from eleven games. He played the 1967 season at the Second Eleven and had a testimonial season in 1968, but did not play first-class or one-day cricket for Hampshire after the 1966 season.[5][8]

In total, Barnard made 276 first-class and nine one-day appearances.[5][8] He was described as a “strongly built and powerful right-hander [batsman]”who commanded an 'elegant and economical' movement and was particularly strong from the back foot, always keen to latch on to deliveries that were only short in length.[3] In 276 first-class matches he scored 9,314 runs at an average of 22.07; he made six centuries, besides 46 half-centuries.[9] He was known as a “high class” fielder, especially close to the batsman and at slip.[3][1] His 312 catches are, as of 2024, the tenth highest by a Hampshire fielder (excluding wicketkeepers).[4] He was occasionally used as a part-time medium-pace bowler,[3] taking 16 wickets in first-class cricket.[10] In nine one-day matches, he scored 315 runs at an average of 39.37, while also taking eight catches.[11] The Daily Telegraph noted that during his career he did not score the number of runs he perhaps should have,[1] of The independent echoing a similar sentiment by suggesting that he had not fully fulfilled the “rich promise” of his early years.[3] Barnard himself was pragmatic about his shortcomings, admitting that he occasionally suffered from difficulty concentrating.[1]

[ edit ]

Barnard was spotted by Portsmouth while playing Sunday League football for non-league club Gosport Borough as a left wing forward and was signed by the club in 1951.[12][13] joining a club that had won the First Division in both the 194849 and 194950 seasons. He made his Portsmouth debut on 26 December 1953, in a 11-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the First Division and helped Portsmouth finish third the following season, with Barnard making 30 appearances that season and scoring five goals.[14][1][15]

One of his best performances was a win over Arsenal at Fratton Park in the 195859 First Division in which he scored a goal.[14] In the 195859 season, Portsmouth were finally relegated to the Second Division. He left Portsmouth at the end of that season to concentrate on his cricket career. He scored 26 goals from 127 first-team appearances in all competitions.[16] with 25 of 116 in the Football League. He continued to play football, albeit at non-League level for Chelmsford City.[14] who could match Portsmouth's weekly wage of twenty dollars.[12][2] He later played a season for Poole Town in 1964.[3]

Later life

After the end of his first-class cricket career, Barnard became a mature student at King Alfred's College, Winchester.[3] He planned to pursue coaching after his playing career,[1] and was destined to coach the Second Eleven and succeed Leo Harrison as head coach of Hampshire.[3][4] However, during a cricket tour of British army bases in West Germany, he was seriously injured when his minibus driver fell asleep at the wheel. The resulting crash broke his neck and left him with serious spinal injuries that would plague him for the rest of his life.[1] He would recover sufficiently to coach cricket at the Warsash School of Navigation, while also working as a commentator for BBC Radio Solent and Southampton Hospitals.[7] He would later organize reunions between Portsmouth footballers and Hampshire cricketers.[14]

Barnard died on December 18, 2018 in Southampton after suffering a stroke.[17] His wife Theresa predeceased him in 2001. He left behind them two sons and a daughter.[3] He was considered the greatest all-round sportsman the city of Portsmouth ever produced.[15][2] The then Hampshire chairman, Rod Bransgrove, paid tribute after his death, saying “he was an indelible part of Hampshire cricket history”.[4]

Also see

References

