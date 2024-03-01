Controversial final matchups, senior celebration on the deck for men's hockey

Click here to see Cornell's chances of making the NCAA tournament (as of Friday, March 1).

Games 28 and 29 have finally arrived for men's hockey (16-5-6, 11-5-4 ECAC), which will end the season at Lynah Rink after games against Union (14-15-3, 8-9 – 3 ECAC) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (9-19-4, 6-11-3 ECAC).

The Red will take on the Garnet Chargers on Friday before honoring their senior class on Saturday evening after the RPI clash.

Cornell occupies second place in its conference and will skip the first round of the ECAC playoffs regardless of the weekend's results.

We were able to secure a home ice bid and the bye week can't come soon enough because a lot of guys are sick, head coach Mike Schafer 86 wrote in an email obtained by The Sun.

However, recent bumps in the road, including the tie with Yale on Feb. 17, the fall to Clarkson in overtime on Feb. 23 and the tie with St. Lawrence on Feb. 24, make the road to the NCAA Tournament a bit rockier.

[O]Our journey to the North Country is a tough road, and last weekend was an example of playing extremely hard with a lot of excitement, Schafer wrote.

If the season ends today, Cornell's 16th ranking in Pairwise won't be enough to guarantee a bid to the playoff field.

Two regulation wins this weekend certainly wouldn't hurt Cornell's cause, but with Union 40th and RPI 56th in the Pairwise rankings, any mistakes could take Red out of contention altogether.

Regardless of what's at stake, there are six points at stake this weekend. All season long, Cornell has preached its philosophy of treating each game the same as the last, whether it's No. 2 Boston University or Union and RPI on Friday and Saturday.

The recent rocky weekend slate against Clarkson and St. Lawrence reinforced that the philosophy doesn't overlook anyone.

It was certainly disappointing that we conceded a goal late in the game and in extra time [against Clarkson]said Schafer. [O]Saturday night I felt Saint Lawrence played well, and we struggled all night. Luckily we persevered and got that extra point.

Union makes the trip to Ithaca on Friday and has just one win in its last five games. With 21 goals in those games, the Garnet Chargers are among the worst in the country when it comes to scoring defense, averaging 3.38 goals per game.

Cornell, on the other hand, has a strong first-place ranking in defensive scoring. The Red have allowed the fewest goals in the country (50 in 27 appearances) and allow just 1.85 goals per game. Anchored by its mainstay between the pipes, junior goaltender Ian Shane, Cornell's suffocating defensive unit will look to continue its stellar play.

The gears will shift to a triumphant celebration on Saturday as Cornell will honor its small but mighty senior class after the Red takes on RPI.

The Engineers were defeated 5-1 by Dartmouth on Friday before forcing a tie and shootout loss to Harvard on Saturday. RPI has battled closely with opponents, hence the draw at Harvard, but has lost by large margins, which in turn reduced the goal difference.

For Red, senior forward Gabriel Seger and senior goaltender Ryan McInchak will make their highly anticipated final round in Lynah after Saturday's game.

In his two seasons on the mound, Seger, the only senior skater on this year's roster, has twice been crowned Cornell's leading point scorer. Entering this weekend's roster, the center has amassed 18 goals and 64 points in his career with the Red.

The Uppsala, Sweden native wears the A badge on his jersey, signifying his alternate captaincy. Seger is completing his studies at the College of Engineering.

McInchak also spent only two years at Cornell. He is from Trenton, Michigan, and scored twice in net last season. He is a member of the goaltender tandem and provides a senior presence for Shane and sophomore goaltender Remington Keopple. McInchak is enrolled in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

After graduating from a 10-member 2023 class, the Class of 2024 is a unique bundle. Both transferred to Cornell after their sophomore years, Seger from Union and McInchak from American International College.

The reduced senior class is a result of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ivy League athletics. Because the Ivy League did not organize a competition for the 2020-2021 academic year, athletes were able to extend their participation.

As a result, the Class of 2024 has changed dramatically since its members set foot on campus in August 2020. The current junior class includes three skaters originally enrolled at Cornell on track to graduate in 2024. These skaters are junior forwards Jack OLeary and Kyle Penney and junior forwards Jack OLeary and Kyle Penney. defenseman Tim Rego.

That said, Seger and McInchak will cap off two memorable years with the Carnelian and White. However, to get there, the team still has a few games left to play.

Cornell faces Union on Friday at 7:30 PM (note the later start time due to the women's hockey quarterfinal at Lynah Rink earlier that day). Senior Night is on Saturday when the Red take on RPI at 7 p.m. The senior ceremony will take place immediately after the end of the match.