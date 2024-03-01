Sports
Controversial final matchups, senior celebration on the deck for men's hockey
Click here to see Cornell's chances of making the NCAA tournament (as of Friday, March 1).
Games 28 and 29 have finally arrived for men's hockey (16-5-6, 11-5-4 ECAC), which will end the season at Lynah Rink after games against Union (14-15-3, 8-9 – 3 ECAC) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (9-19-4, 6-11-3 ECAC).
The Red will take on the Garnet Chargers on Friday before honoring their senior class on Saturday evening after the RPI clash.
Cornell occupies second place in its conference and will skip the first round of the ECAC playoffs regardless of the weekend's results.
We were able to secure a home ice bid and the bye week can't come soon enough because a lot of guys are sick, head coach Mike Schafer 86 wrote in an email obtained by The Sun.
However, recent bumps in the road, including the tie with Yale on Feb. 17, the fall to Clarkson in overtime on Feb. 23 and the tie with St. Lawrence on Feb. 24, make the road to the NCAA Tournament a bit rockier.
[O]Our journey to the North Country is a tough road, and last weekend was an example of playing extremely hard with a lot of excitement, Schafer wrote.
If the season ends today, Cornell's 16th ranking in Pairwise won't be enough to guarantee a bid to the playoff field.
Two regulation wins this weekend certainly wouldn't hurt Cornell's cause, but with Union 40th and RPI 56th in the Pairwise rankings, any mistakes could take Red out of contention altogether.
Regardless of what's at stake, there are six points at stake this weekend. All season long, Cornell has preached its philosophy of treating each game the same as the last, whether it's No. 2 Boston University or Union and RPI on Friday and Saturday.
The recent rocky weekend slate against Clarkson and St. Lawrence reinforced that the philosophy doesn't overlook anyone.
It was certainly disappointing that we conceded a goal late in the game and in extra time [against Clarkson]said Schafer. [O]Saturday night I felt Saint Lawrence played well, and we struggled all night. Luckily we persevered and got that extra point.
Union makes the trip to Ithaca on Friday and has just one win in its last five games. With 21 goals in those games, the Garnet Chargers are among the worst in the country when it comes to scoring defense, averaging 3.38 goals per game.
Cornell, on the other hand, has a strong first-place ranking in defensive scoring. The Red have allowed the fewest goals in the country (50 in 27 appearances) and allow just 1.85 goals per game. Anchored by its mainstay between the pipes, junior goaltender Ian Shane, Cornell's suffocating defensive unit will look to continue its stellar play.
The gears will shift to a triumphant celebration on Saturday as Cornell will honor its small but mighty senior class after the Red takes on RPI.
The Engineers were defeated 5-1 by Dartmouth on Friday before forcing a tie and shootout loss to Harvard on Saturday. RPI has battled closely with opponents, hence the draw at Harvard, but has lost by large margins, which in turn reduced the goal difference.
For Red, senior forward Gabriel Seger and senior goaltender Ryan McInchak will make their highly anticipated final round in Lynah after Saturday's game.
In his two seasons on the mound, Seger, the only senior skater on this year's roster, has twice been crowned Cornell's leading point scorer. Entering this weekend's roster, the center has amassed 18 goals and 64 points in his career with the Red.
The Uppsala, Sweden native wears the A badge on his jersey, signifying his alternate captaincy. Seger is completing his studies at the College of Engineering.
McInchak also spent only two years at Cornell. He is from Trenton, Michigan, and scored twice in net last season. He is a member of the goaltender tandem and provides a senior presence for Shane and sophomore goaltender Remington Keopple. McInchak is enrolled in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations.
After graduating from a 10-member 2023 class, the Class of 2024 is a unique bundle. Both transferred to Cornell after their sophomore years, Seger from Union and McInchak from American International College.
The reduced senior class is a result of the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Ivy League athletics. Because the Ivy League did not organize a competition for the 2020-2021 academic year, athletes were able to extend their participation.
As a result, the Class of 2024 has changed dramatically since its members set foot on campus in August 2020. The current junior class includes three skaters originally enrolled at Cornell on track to graduate in 2024. These skaters are junior forwards Jack OLeary and Kyle Penney and junior forwards Jack OLeary and Kyle Penney. defenseman Tim Rego.
That said, Seger and McInchak will cap off two memorable years with the Carnelian and White. However, to get there, the team still has a few games left to play.
Cornell faces Union on Friday at 7:30 PM (note the later start time due to the women's hockey quarterfinal at Lynah Rink earlier that day). Senior Night is on Saturday when the Red take on RPI at 7 p.m. The senior ceremony will take place immediately after the end of the match.
|
Sources
2/ https://cornellsun.com/2024/03/01/contentious-closing-matchups-senior-celebration-on-deck-for-mens-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and more…
- Controversial final matchups, senior celebration on the deck for men's hockey
- Top Tech Conferences in March 2024
- Lavrov in Türkiye as Erdogan seeks peace in Ukraine
- Michael Gove hints Boris Johnson could return and calls on entire Tory family to 'come together'
- TKO Group Holdings to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference | Business
- 39-year-old mom of two loses four dress sizes on V Shred program – New York Daily News
- Google Chrome: Three new features added to Search
- AI, computer simulation, heart disease
- Group of African-American film critics celebrates Black Hollywood and beyond while building its stature
- Women's tennis kicks off the spring season in Providence
- Panaracer Completely Revamps GravelKing Tire Series