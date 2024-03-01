Broadcom and VMware Law Heads will receive a combined $42 million following the merger

Broadcom Inc. The takeover of VMware Inc., an 18-month saga that ended in November, ultimately led to the two companies' top lawyers collectively earning nearly $42 million in compensation, securities filings show.

Mark Brazeal, Broadcom's chief legal and corporate affairs officer, received nearly $15.5 million in total compensation last year, including $14.3 million in stock awards, the company announced in a news release. proxy statement filed on February 26.

Amy Fliegelman Olli, VMwares general counsel since 2016, earned more than $26.3 million last year. Olli received a total of $5.4 million in compensation, as well as $20.9 million in golden parachute paymost of which consists of stock compensation, submit a power of attorney by Palo Alto, California-based VMware shows.

The $61 billion deal, announced in May 2022 and one of the largest ever in the tech sector, was completed when Chinese regulators approved the transaction. Uncertainty about whether the acquisition of Broadcom's VMware would go through kept both companies from integrating their legal groups until recently.

Broadcom, Brazeal and Olli did not respond to requests for comment.

Brazeal's pay package, which was slightly more than the $13.9 million he earned in 2022, paled in comparison to that of Broadcom CEO Hock Tan, who saw his total compensation double year-over-year to $161. $8 million.

Broadcom said in its rationale for compensating Brazeals that he led regulatory approvals with U.S. and international regulators in connection with the VMware acquisition.

Olli left VMware after the sale to Broadcom was completed in November. She is one of several senior attorneys from VMware's legal department who have left the combined company in the past three months.

Broadcom announced mass layoffs after completing its combination with the cloud computing company. The long preparation time to finalize the deal allowed many junior corporate lawyers to find new jobs in advance, said a lawyer familiar with the merger who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Broadcom has offered six-month transition contracts to others it wants to retain in the short term, the lawyer said.

VMware is shutting down

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider, a boutique known for its antitrust expertise that partnered with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in represents VMware on the regulatory aspects of the sale to Broadcom, credited 13 in-house attorneys for their work on the matter. rack last year.

Relatively few senior lawyers at VMware from that list have remained.

In addition to Olli, others who have moved on include Matthew Marquis, deputy general counsel for intellectual property, product law, global government relations, antitrust and trade. Marquis said in a recent LinkedIn message that he has now enrolled in an immersive Spanish language school in Barcelona.

Craig Norris, another former deputy general counsel at VMware, also took to LinkedIn last month to announce that he is now a man of leisure, an occupation that has made him available to do whatever he wants, whether it be table tennis, pickleball, golf, board games or advice on proper grammar, he said.

Fellow deputy general counsel Laurie Hane has also left VMware, along with assistant general counsel Jonathan Nimer, who said via LinkedIn that he retired after nearly four decades working in the technology industry.

Ollie, one veteran legal head in the C-suite who worked many times during her six years at VMware thought on internal legal activities and other matters issueshas also now retired, said the lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One notable lawyer at VMware whose fate remains unclear is Brooks Bearda former Morrison & Foerster partner who now serves as deputy general counsel for litigation, employment, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Beard has taken the lead in working on a proposed sale of VMware's end-user computing unit, an asset that San Jose, California-based Broadcom wanted to divest after acquiring the company. Broadcom, advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and OMelveny & Myers, announced this week that it had agreed to sell its software business to KKR & Co. to sell in a $4 billion deal.

Wachtell and OMelveny also represented Broadcom in its acquisition of VMware. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was Broadcom's lead advisor on the deal. In January, Broadcom tried one lobbying contract with Baker Donelson, for which the company paid $220,000 last year to advocate on various issues, including the merger with VMware.