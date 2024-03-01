Clarkson opens the ECAC playoffs tonight against Princeton

ECAC Quarterfinal Preview

Clarkson Women's Hockey will host the Princeton Tigers in the ECAC Quarterfinals, March 1-3, at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, New York. Clarkson secured the second seed in the conference tournament thanks to an 18-3-1 conference record, receiving a bye in the first round. Princeton is the seventh seed in the tournament, 6-10-6 in ECAC conference play. The Tigers hosted Dartmouth in the first round last Saturday, February 24, in Princeton, New Jersey, where they won the one-game match 5-1 to advance. Both teams are nationally ranked in the USCHO and Pairwise rankings, with Clarkson ranked third and Princeton ranked twelfth.

Clarkson ranks top-10 offensively, defensively and in both special teams categories. The Golden Knights have the highest-ranked defense and penalty kills in the country, conceding 1.1 goals per game and converting 92.0 percent on their penalty kills. Their offense ranks sixth at 3.5 goals per game, and their power play is shooting 28.9 percent, which is fifth best in the country. Princeton allows 2.3 goals against per game while scoring 2.9 goals per game. Their power play, led by Olympic gold medalist Sarah Fillier, is scoring on 18.4 percent of their chances, while their penalty kill has been converted at 76.2 percent.

The Knights and Tigers have faced each other twice this season. Clarkson won both matches 1–0, with only one goal scored in the 120 minutes of regulation. On October 28 Nicole Gosling scored a power-play goal in the first period for Clarkson to set up the game-winning goal at Cheel Arena. In their most recent match at Hobey Baker Rink on February 9, the score went to overtime at 0-0. Gosling scored her second game-winning goal of the season against the Tigers on the power play 2:25 into overtime. Three of the past four games between Clarkson and Princeton have been decided by one goal, with two overtime. In 43 games since their first meeting in 2005, 33 games have been decided by two goals or fewer.

Clarkson is led in scoring by Gosling, who has 34 points in 34 games played. She is part of a four-way tie for a 13-goal lead and is fourth in the nation with nine power-play goals. Anne Cherkowski has a chance to become the sixth Golden Knight this season to record her 100th career point, as she enters the weekend with 99. This season, she has collected 31 points and is also part of the team leading with 13 goals. Dominique Petrie is tied with Cherkowski for the second-most points on the team. Petrie also has 31 points this season, becoming the team's most recent to reach the century mark during a three-point weekend as the team closed out the regular season.

Sarah Fillier highlights the score for Princeton. Fillier is second in the nation with 28 goals and scored a hat trick in her team's first-round win over Dartmouth. She has recorded 41 points in 27 games and leads the Tigers in goals, points and power play scoring. Issy Wunder is second on the team with 31 points in 30 games played and is tied for the team lead with 23 assists. Emerson O'Leary joins Wunder with 23 assists and is barely off the point-per-game pace with 29 points in 30 games played. Wunder and O'Leary both scored assists in the play-off opener.

Michelle Pasiechnyk has been the star of Clarkson's goaltending tandem, posting top-10 rankings with a 1.23 goals against average, .944 save percentage and landing eight shutouts. Pasiechnyk is 21-3-1 in 26 games played this season. Princeton has split their minutes between freshman Uma Corniea and junior Jennifer Olnowich. Corniea saw action in 17 games, posting a 2.26 goals against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts with a 7-6-2 record. Olnowich started the playoff win over Dartmouth. This season, she has a 5-4-4 record with a 2.05 GAA, .922 SV% and one shutout.

Clarkson and Princeton met three times in the postseason. The 2008 ECAC Quarterfinals used all three games in the best-of-three series, after Princeton won the opening game 1-0 and Clarkson won 3-2 in overtime the next night. The Golden Knights earned their first win in the Division I postseason series via a 2-1 game three result, advancing to their first ECAC tournament semifinal. The Knights and Tigers met in the ECAC semifinals in 2017 and 2020. In 2017, Clarkson went 4-0 on home ice en route to their first ECAC title and second NCAA National Championship. Princeton prevailed in its most recent match, eliminating Clarkson in the 2020 semifinals 5-1 at Cornell's Lynah Rink.

Clarkson will look to advance to the second consecutive ECAC Tournament with a series victory. Game one is scheduled for a puck drop at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 1. Games two and three are scheduled for the afternoon, starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. The third game only takes place if the series is tied 1-1. The pregame starts 10 minutes before the opening face-off. All games will be streamed on ESPN+, games two and three will also be live on B99.3 FM.