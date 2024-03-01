Canada beats Scotland to earn second win in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match





DUBAI CITY, United Arab Emirates Pargat Singh hit 87 not out to lead Canada to an impressive seven-wicket win over Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, played on Friday. The Canadian men won their opening match on Wednesday, beating the United Arab Emirates by three wickets. On Friday, Canada won the toss and elected to field, restricting the Scots to 215 for eight in their allotted 50 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Nicholas Kirton and Dillon Heyliger led the Canadian bowling attack with two wickets each, while captain Saad Bin Zafar, Ammar Khalid and Kaleem Sana took one each. Singh, named man of the match, hit 10 fours and one six in his 99-ball innings. Srimantha Wijeyeratne scored 56 for his second half-century in as many matches and fellow opener Aaron Johnson added 43 as Canada reached 220 for three in 40.3 overs. Canada faces the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The World Cup League 2 consists of eight teams: Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and the USA. After 144 matches from 24 tri-series, the top four sides will advance within one step of qualifying for the 2027 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The four teams that advance will join the others in the World Cup Qualifier, which will send four teams through to ten direct World Cup qualifiers. Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe and the other top eight teams will complete the 14-team World Cup line-up. Canada regained its one-day international status for the first time in almost a decade by finishing in the top four at last April's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in Namibia. The Canadian men will also make their first trip to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US in June. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024 The Canadian Press

