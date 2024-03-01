College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State and Texas lead the top 25 in spring training for the 2024 season

1

As the NCAA struggles to find an identity in this changing landscape, lawsuits are afoot and the sport is awash in name, image and likeness. Some things remain the same. The Bulldogs are on pace to win three national championships in four years as a top-ranked recruiting class will bolster a top-15 transfer portal class that should help shore up a program still reeling from a three-to-one loss Alabama in the SEC Championship Game and missing out on the CFP. Way too early ranking: 1

2

Ryan Day has pulled off one of the most important roster moves in the short history of the transfer portal. Since we last ranked the Buckeyes, Day has landed one of the nation's top portal classes, changed offensive coordinators twice and received millions in support from NIL collectives. This is what it looks like if you have to beat Michigan…or else. Way too early ranking: 6

3

A Big 12 championship and a CFP berth were a strong statement prior to joining the SEC. The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers for another season has only increased the Longhorns' confidence. Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond is changing teams, but his SEC impact should remain the same. Tight end Amari Niblack, Bond's former Alabama teammate, also transferred to Austin. UTSA transfer DL Trey Moore (14 sacks) will help make up for the loss of superstar tackles T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. Way too early ranking: 7

4

The Ducks' biggest offseason win was Dan Lanning turning down the Alabama job in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement after quickly emerging as the frontrunner. Amid the move to the Big Ten, Oregon will be equipped with perhaps the best quarterback room in the country after bringing in former Oklahoma and UCF QB Dillon Gabriel and former five-star prospect Dante Moore through the transfer portal. Way too early ranking: 4

5

First-year coach Kalen DeBoer has survived the loss of several transfers (expected), his offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb, also somewhat expected) and offensive line coach (Scott Huff, not expected). But there appears to be some stability surrounding DeBoer in Year 1, as he is at the center of one of the offseason's biggest storylines: the Crimson Tide moving on from Saban after 17 seasons and six national titles. Way too early ranking: 2

6

How hot are the rebels? From here, it appears Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have barely blinked since losing leading rusher Quinshon Judkins. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has a NIL deal with a private jet company. The Rebs are already flying to 2024. Way too early ranking: 5

7

The Fighting Irish defense is loaded after finishing fifth nationally last year (four stars bypassed the NFL Draft). However, Marcus Freeman has yet to replace at least three starters on the offensive line. The good news is that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is returning to South Bend after coaching Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at LSU. That's the best-case scenario for more than capable Duke transfer Riley Leonard, who is coming back from ankle surgery. Ten wins seem achievable in Year 3 for Freeman. Way too early ranking: 9

8

The only other time the Tigers won 11 games and were in the AP top 10 the following season was in 2008. Missouri football has rarely been better. The nation's leading rusher, Cody Schrader, is headed to the NFL, but wide receiver Luther Burden and QB Brady Cook are one of the best pass-catching combos in the SEC. The loss of defensive coordinator Blake Baker to LSU was huge, but coach Eli Drinkwitz is on a nice recruiting and portal rhythm. Oklahoma offensive lineman Cayden Green was a huge asset. Way too early ranking: 8

9

The same math still applies in Happy Valley: the Nittany Lions need to find a way to get past Michigan and Ohio State. But with the Big Ten adding four West Coast schools and eliminating divisions, Penn State won't be able to meet the Buckeyes and Wolverines every season. That doesn't mean the schedule is easier. Ohio State and Washington come to State College, Pennsylvania, this season, and there are notable road games at Wisconsin and USC. Quarterback Drew Allar and the offense in general need to improve. Way too early ranking: 16

10

Brian Kelly did everything he could to help Baker improve the defense ($2.5 million per season!). Yet the offense also needs to undergo a remake. Daniels has gone to the NFL, as have receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Way too early ranking: 12

11

First-year coach Sherrone Moore faces a massive rebuild after arguably the best season in Michigan history. Quarterback is an issue heading into the spring. Most of the offensive line is gone. Jim Harbaugh took much of the coaching staff with him to the Chargers. The schedule is a bear. But Michigan being Michigan, there might still be enough talent left to land a CFP bid. Way too early ranking: 3

12

The Utes are one answer to a crucial question heading into the 2024 season: With the losses of Oklahoma and Texas, who are the dominant programs in the new Big 12? Kyle Whittingham enters Year 21 at Utah with a good chance to win his third conference title in the last four years. Oft-injured quarterback Cam Rising returns. That could be enough in the Big 12, given Utah's typically physical style. Way too early ranking: 13

13

Quarterback Jack Arnold impressed in his debut as a starter in the Alamo Bowl. Yes, he threw three interceptions, but the five-star freshman threw for 361 yards against Arizona. Brent Venables had to restructure an offensive line that was affected by the portal. Watch as Purdue transfers wide receiver Deion Burks, who caught 47 balls last season. Way too early ranking: 11

14

Since our last rankings, Jedd Fisch left for Washington, Brent Brennan took over the Wildcats and athletic director Dave Heeke was fired. The staff has done a great job of keeping the roster together in the interim between Fisch's departure and Brennan's arrival. The Wildcats get a chance to win the Big 12 in their first season as a member with the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Way too early ranking: 10

15

We can't wait to see Nico Iamaleava lead this charge. This offseason, the Tennessee quarterback emerged as the central figure in an NCAA investigation, and the resulting antitrust lawsuit sparked unrest at the NCAA. On the field, look for Josh Heupel's offense to return to 2022 levels with Iamaleava throwing to Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Tulane transferring Chris Brazzell II. Way too early ranking: 14

16

Quarterback Will Rogers, who transferred from Mississippi State after the 2023 season, retired after DeBoer left before ultimately deciding to stay in Seattle. You know, just your normal portal chaos. The ex-Bulldogs QB quarterback led the nation in passing completions, attempts and yards ahead of the late, great Mike Leach three years ago. The suspicion is that there is enough talent left for Fisch to deliver an impressive follow-up to the Huskies earning a spot in the CFP National Championship last season. Way too early ranking: 15

17

Forget Texel. The question we should all be asking ourselves is this: Is Clemson back? We're about to find out. Cade Klubnik needs to improve as a quarterback. The defensive line needs to regain its former swagger. Will Shipley needs to be replaced as a jack-of-all-trades out of the backfield. Figure that out and it should be a shootout between Florida State and Clemson for the ACC title. Way too early ranking: 21

18

The Avery Johnson era really begins after an impressive bowl game performance. The five-star freshman QB had a hair-on-fire look, accounting for three touchdowns against NC State in the Pop Tarts Bowl. The offensive line needs to be rebuilt after a nine-win season. Way too early ranking: 17

19

Rhett Lashlee's bunch should have earned a New Year's Six berth last season after an impressive run to the AAC Championship. The Mustangs won 11 games for the first time since 1982, and Lashlee added 12 transfers to the streak as SMU prepares for a move to the ACC this season. Way too early ranking: 18

20

As the FSU administration searches for a viable exit plan from the ACC, Mike Norvell has been diligently rebuilding after the Seminoles were brutally dismissed from the CFP. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is on his third team and second ACC program, and he needs a big season to impress NFL scouts. The Noles want to show that they deserved more last season. Way too early ranking: 19

21

Kansas is doing everything it can to take the next step after last year marked the Jayhawks' first nine-win season since 2007. A massive $300 million stadium renovation is underway that will make football's footprint look Big Ten-esque. Lance Leipold may be the most sought-after coach in the country – but he remains loyal to Kansas – with a new $7 million contract. Star quarterback Jalen Daniels also returns. Way too early ranking: 20

22

The addition of Washington State quarterback Cam Ward gives Mario Cristobal the opportunity to turn the program around in Year 3. Miami has entered its sixth recruiting class, but we're still waiting for the Canes of old. Way too early ranking: NO

23

Dave Doeren is one of the most underrated coaches in the country, having just completed his fourth nine-win season in Raleigh, North Carolina. He added Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Duke's leading rusher Jordan Waters through the portal. Tennessee better watch out for the Wolfpack in the season opener in Charlotte. Way too early ranking: 22

24

Mike Gundy is now an elder statesman entering his 20th season in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Star running back Ollie Gordon returns after winning the Doak Walker Award. Quarterback Alan Bowman was waived for a seventh year of eligibility. After a 10-win season, the Cowboys should be considered a contender in the reconfigured Big 12, because who isn't, anyway? Way too early ranking: 23

25