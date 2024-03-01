Week 20 Hockey Release – Big Ten Conference





OFFICIAL EDITION The Big Ten Championship will be decided on the final weekend of the regular season, when first-place Michigan State travels to second-place Wisconsin, with just two points separating the teams. No. 6/6 Michigan State can capture the championship outright with three points, which could happen as early as Friday. No. 4/5 Wisconsin can take the lead by at least five points, which can only happen on Saturday. The teams will share the title if Wisconsin gets four points and Michigan two points, which can only happen on Saturday. In the Big Ten, three points are awarded for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. There are no points for a loss of regulation. Michigan State defeated Wisconsin by scores of 4-2 and 3-2 during a Nov. 17-18 series in East Lansing, when the Badgers were the consensus No. 1 seed in the national polls. Both programs have reversed their fortunes from a year ago, when Michigan State finished fifth in the Big Ten standings and Wisconsin finished seventh. MSU finished third and Wisconsin fifth in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches Poll. The MSU-UW series will mark the first time the Big Ten Championship will be determined in a head-to-head series. It will also be the eighth time in eleven years that the national title will be decided in the last weekend of the season. Five times the trophy has been captured on the final day of the season (most recently by Minnesota in 2022). Michigan State is looking to claim its first championship, while Wisconsin is aiming for its second title after winning earlier in 2021. If there are co-champions, MSU would earn the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament based on head-to-head results. The top 20 teams clash when No. 8/8 Minnesota hosts No. 16/16 Michigan on Friday and Saturday. The teams met in mid-November, with Minnesota taking four points via a regulation win and overtime draw. Both teams will have home ice for the Big Ten Quarterfinals as they battle for the No. 3 seed. The Big Ten Network will carry both games from Minneapolis. In the third conference series of the weekend, Penn State will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The Nittany Lions won a January series against the Buckeyes with a pair of one-goal decisions. Penn State is locked into a sixth seed and Ohio State will be the seventh seed for the Big Ten Tournament. Notre Dame, which is inactive, will be the fifth seed. All three teams travel next week when the postseason begins. Penn State junior Dylan Lugris has been named one of five finalists for the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award, currently given annually to college hockey's top citizen for leadership in community service. With the help of teammates, Lugris organized the charity Penn State Sled Hockey Classic between the State College Coyotes and the Nittany Lions at Pegula Ice Arena. Lugris has helped raise awareness of the Coyotes, who have doubled in number and joined a league by donating nearly $50,000 to the sled hockey organization. The winner of the 29th Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced April 12 during the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tweet #B1GHockey

