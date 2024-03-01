Torbay Academy extends table tennis lead

Torbay Academy 1 extended their lead at the top of the South Devon First Division and Torbay Table Tennis League to 14 points after their 9-1 win over NA Condors, but with matches in hand both NA Buzzards and NA Batmen are still hunting.

The Academy's final victory saw undefeated Toma Mitranescu with his 8th maximum of the season and Aarish Mahajan with his 6th maximum.

NA Batmen kept the pressure on the top two with an 8-2 win over Brixham Sharks, Rory Harries and Shaun Gibbs in excellent form for the Newton Abbot side. Two other Newton Abbot teams competing in mid-table, NA Eagles and Parrots, fought out a 5-5 draw, Mark Burridge with a fine maximum for the Eagles.

The top two in the second division both avoided defeat, but are feeling the pressure because they missed crucial points. Leaders Brixham Trawlers had Joseph Edwards to thank with an excellent maximum as they edged past NA Falcons 6-4, while second-placed Dawlish Aces were held to a 5-5 draw by NA Raptors, David Davies with a maximum for the Aces.

Don't rule out Halwell B who has hit some good form and crept into third place. Their last win was a 9-1 victory over NA Kestrels, Mark Smith and Mick Mercer were undefeated for the Halwell team. Colin Butterworth was back and took another maximum as he helped Grove Guerrillas to a 7-3 win over Torbay Academy 2.

Division Three leaders Torre Vikings opened a nine-point lead at the top, with Chris Garner scoring the maximum in the 7-3 win over NA Hawks. In Division Four, a maximum from Ken Ramsden helped NA Ospreys to a 6-4 win over Torbay Academy 6. Both Lewis Lavery and Robert Excell were unbeaten as Torre Gladiators defeated NA Vultures 7-3.