Sports
Football lawmakers plan to scrap the blue card plans and the sin bin court case continues
Football lawmakers are expected to scrap plans for blue cards as part of the trial for a new sin bin system.
The blue cards were drawn up as part of a sin bin trial, aimed at giving referees more protection.
While it is unlikely that blue cards will be implemented, the sin bins will be given the green light when the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA meet at Cameron House in Scotland on Saturday for the IFAB's annual general meeting (AGM).
Discussions about the introduction of sin bins will focus on disagreements towards the referee and anti-football actions, such as when Bukayo Saka was withdrawn by Italian Giorgio Chiellini in the Euro 2020 final.
A number of Premier League managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou, have heavily criticized the plans.
Postecoglou warned that they would destroy football, saying: There will be a team just sitting there trying to waste ten minutes of time waiting for a man to come.
FIFA made it clear on February 8 that the sin-bin trials will not take place in top-flight football, calling them incorrect and premature. IFAB will unveil their rollout plan regarding sin-bins on Saturday.
Such testing, if conducted, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA plans to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on March 2, the FIFA statement said .
FIFA president Gianni Infantino explained that world football's governing body is completely opposed to blue cards and said he was not aware of any proposals to introduce them.
No blue cards will be used at the elite level, Infantino said. This is a topic that does not exist for us. FIFA is completely opposed to blue cards. I was not aware of this subject, the president of FIFA and I think FIFA has a say in IFAB. If you want a title, it's: red card to blue card. Not really.
We have to be serious. We are always open to look at ideas and proposals. Of course, everything must be treated with respect. But once you look at it, you also have to protect the essence and tradition of the game. There is no blue card.
However, this position is at odds with Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA's refereeing committee, who said in November that the blue card trial at basic level had been very successful and that they are now talking about a higher level, most likely professional or even high-professional football .
FIFA wants to make it clear that reports about the so-called 'blue card' at top levels in football are incorrect and premature.
Such testing, if conducted, should be limited to testing responsibly at lower levels, a position FIFA plans to reiterate when this happens.
FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 8, 2024
We have to create something that works or is worthy of top football, Collina added.
Also under discussion on Saturday, the referees will award a throw-in to the opponent if a goalkeeper wastes time. Consideration was given to giving them a corner, but it was decided that this would be too advantageous.
The prospect of all intentional handballs in the area by defending players being punished with a red card will also be debated.
Infantino will attend the AGM and the Scottish Football Association will take him to St Mirren vs Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League.
Proposals submitted to the AGM require six votes to pass, with four going to the English FA, Scottish FA, Welsh FA and Northern Ireland FA and the other half going to FIFA.
GO DEEPER
Sin-bins: a good idea to improve player behavior or a VAR-style can of worms?
(Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
